B. Riley Financial Issues Statement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Firm") has issued the following statement in response to a Bloomberg News article published on January 21, 2024.

Yesterday, a reporter from Bloomberg News made inquiry with B. Riley Financial about a possible SEC investigation, parroting baseless allegations that have been publicly made for months by short sellers intent on harming the Firm and upon which the article notes the SEC declined to comment. B. Riley Financial is not aware of any such SEC investigation regarding any of these matters and, in the event one were to materialize, would cooperate fully with it. As B. Riley stated in November 2023 when it first learned of the Prophecy investigation, B. Riley Financial had no involvement with, or knowledge of, any of those matters. The short sellers continue to disseminate false information for their own profit to the detriment of the Firm's clients and customers.

