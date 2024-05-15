B. Riley Financial Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per share

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Summary

Net loss available to common shareholders of $51 million primarily driven by non-cash, unrealized investment losses

primarily driven by non-cash, unrealized investment losses Total revenues of $343 million vs $432 million for the first quarter of 2023

vs for the first quarter of 2023 Operating revenues (3) of $379 million vs $389 million

of vs Operating adjusted EBITDA (4)(5) of $66 million vs $88 million

of vs Total cash and cash equivalents of $191 million as of March 31, 2024

as of Total cash and investments (1) of $1.61 billion as of quarter end

of as of quarter end Retired $115 million of 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes; and repaid $57 million of bank debt facilities and notes payable

of 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes; and repaid of bank debt facilities and notes payable Declared quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "Overall, we had a solid quarter from an operating perspective despite the unusual events our firm has experienced over the last several months. As we review this quarter, it is worth pointing out a few meaningful changes since last year. Results from 2023 benefited from $52 million of unrealized gains on investments in addition to increased interest income from the pool of performing consumer receivables that we acquired in the prior year which is maturing. In contrast, the first quarter of 2024 reflected $30 million of unrealized non-cash investment losses, and incremental costs related to the filing of our 10-K, internal review and subsequent independent investigation undertaken by our Board's Audit Committee. Excluding these items, operating income was flat compared to last year based on the performance of our core businesses – B. Riley Securities, Wealth Management, and Financial Consulting, including Advisory Services which reported a record first quarter."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "As it relates to our operating performance, B. Riley Advisory Services delivered its strongest Q1 results in our firm's history, driven by increased demand for appraisals and bankruptcy restructuring, litigation consulting and real estate services. B. Riley Securities benefitted from a steady dealmaking environment and generated more in fee income this quarter compared to the same period last year, despite a decrease in overall Capital Markets segment revenues. Wealth Management operating margins have continued to improve over the last two years, and our Communications portfolio continued to deliver steady cash flow to our platform during the quarter. While Targus is continuing to work through macro headwinds, we believe the business is poised to turn as the overall PC market normalizes. Our core operating performance remains strong – and that is due in no small part to the continued dedication of our employees across B. Riley."

Riley continued: "Consistent with our business model, we have monetized investments since year-end and used the capital to retire bonds, repay $57 million of bank debt and notes payable, and redeploy in attractive new opportunities – including Nogin which is a great strategic fit with our brands business. The strategic review process for our Great American Group retail liquidation and appraisal businesses is progressing, and we are pleased with the interest we have seen to date. Throughout all of the distractions we experienced this past quarter, we have kept our heads down and focused on running our business in the best interest of our stockholders by addressing the needs of our clients, partners, and employees. To that end, we are pleased to deliver our investors a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share based on our operating performance for the first quarter."

Declaration of Common Dividend

The Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share which will be paid on or about June 11, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of May 27, 2024.

Balance Sheet Summary

At March 31, 2024, the Company had $191 million of cash and cash equivalents. Cash and investments(1) totaled $1.61 billion as of quarter end, which includes $943 million of net securities and other investments owned, and $452 million of loans receivable, at fair value.

Total debt was $2.19 billion as March 31, 2024. Total net debt, net of cash and investments,(1) was $581 million at quarter-end.

Redemption of 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes

On February 29, 2024, the Company redeemed approximately $115 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes. The Company announced it will redeem the remaining $25 million of its 6.75% 2024 Senior Notes on May 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

March 31,













(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2024



2023













Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

$ (51,180)

$ 15,143













Basic (loss) income per common share

$ (1.71)

$ 0.53 Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (1.71)

$ 0.51

Net loss available to common shareholders was $51 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024 which was driven by approximately $59 million of investment-related losses consisting primarily of non-cash trading loss on investments and fair value adjustments on loans, and realized and unrealized losses on investments. This compared to net income available to common shareholders of $15 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which included investment-related gains of approximately $23 million.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company also incurred incremental professional services expenses of approximately $7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023, related to the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the internal review and subsequent independent investigation undertaken by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors.

Operating loss was $3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to operating income of $85 million in the prior year quarter. On a normalized basis, operating income, adjusted for trading income and fair value adjustments on loans and incremental professional services fees, was flat at approximately $33 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter.

Total revenues were $343 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $432 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to trading loss and fair value adjustments on loans of $30 million which was primarily related to unrealized, non-cash investment losses, compared to trading income and fair value adjustment on loans of $52 million in the same prior year period.

Operating revenues(3) were $379 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $389 million in the prior year quarter. Revenues from services and fees increased 9% to $257 million, up from $236 million in the same prior year period. Revenues from the sale of goods were $56 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $68 million in the prior year period.

Interest income from loans and securities lending was $60 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $77 million in the prior year quarter, in line with the reduction of the Company's loans receivable at fair value balance to $452 million as of March 31, 2024 from $772 million as of March 31, 2023.

Operating adjusted EBITDA (4)(5) was $66 million compared to $88 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Certain of the information set forth herein, including Operating Revenues(3) and Operating Adjusted EBITDA(4)(5), are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Information about B. Riley Financial's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Supplemental Financial Data

Investment gains and losses include realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, whether realized from dispositions or unrealized due to changes in mark-to-market prices, and often cause volatility in our periodic earnings. For this reason, the Company generally discusses its financial performance in the context of operating revenues (3) and operating adjusted EBITDA (4)(5) which are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Additional details related to operating results and investment performance can be found in the First Quarter 2024 Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website. The Company recast its non-GAAP operating metrics during the fourth quarter of 2023 to include revenues from fixed income trading. This adjustment is reflected in the reconciliation for operating revenues and operating adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented.

Segment Financial Summary for the First Quarter 2024



Segment Revenues

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2023 Capital Markets

$ 89,823



$ 185,411 Wealth Management

51,782



49,814 Auction and Liquidation

5,780



5,660 Financial Consulting

35,085



25,010 Communications

82,366



86,919 Consumer Products

51,522



65,694



Segment Revenues (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Capital Markets 2024

2023 Operating Revenues (3)

$ 125,544



$ 142,246 Investment (Loss) Gains (2)

(35,721)



43,165 Total Segment Revenues

$ 89,823



$ 185,411

Segment Highlights

Capital Markets segment revenues were $90 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $185 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to unrealized investment loss. Segment revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased 7% from $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due in part to the overall improved dealmaking environment for investment banking. Excluding investment loss (2) of $36 million , segment operating revenues (3) of $126 million included $60 million of revenues from services and fees, and $60 million of interest income from loans and securities lending. Segment income was $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, which included $30 million of trading loss and fair value adjustment on loans. Excluding trading loss and fair value adjustments on loans, segment operating income (6) was $36 million for the first quarter of 2024.

segment revenues were in the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to unrealized investment loss. Segment revenues for the first quarter of 2024 increased 7% from in the fourth quarter of 2023 due in part to the overall improved dealmaking environment for investment banking. Excluding investment loss of , segment operating revenues of included of revenues from services and fees, and of interest income from loans and securities lending. Segment income was for the first quarter of 2024, which included of trading loss and fair value adjustment on loans. Excluding trading loss and fair value adjustments on loans, segment operating income was for the first quarter of 2024. Wealth Management revenues increased to $52 million in the first quarter of 2024, up on a year-over-year and sequential basis from revenues of $50 million in the first quarter of 2023. Brokerage revenues, advisory revenues, and syndicate revenues all showed sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2023. Assets under management totaled $25.8 billion at March 31, 2024 .

revenues increased to in the first quarter of 2024, up on a year-over-year and sequential basis from revenues of in the first quarter of 2023. Brokerage revenues, advisory revenues, and syndicate revenues all showed sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2023. Assets under management totaled at . Auction and Liquidation contributed segment revenues of $6 million and segment income of $2 million during the first quarter of 2024 primarily related to ongoing retail liquidation projects in Europe and returning clients in the U.S. and Canada . Results for this segment vary quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

contributed segment revenues of and segment income of during the first quarter of 2024 primarily related to ongoing retail liquidation projects in and returning clients in the U.S. and . Results for this segment vary quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements. Financial Consulting revenues increased 40% to $35 million , up from $25 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily related to an increase in appraisal engagements, bankruptcy and litigation consulting assignments, and real estate restructuring projects. The increase in revenue was also driven by the additions of Farber and Crawford & Winiarski in 2023, which contributed to the increase in advisory and bankruptcy consulting and litigation consulting assignments. Segment income increased 62% to $6 million for the first quarter of 2024, up from $4 million in the same period during 2023.

revenues increased 40% to , up from in the first quarter of 2023, primarily related to an increase in appraisal engagements, bankruptcy and litigation consulting assignments, and real estate restructuring projects. The increase in revenue was also driven by the additions of Farber and Crawford & Winiarski in 2023, which contributed to the increase in advisory and bankruptcy consulting and litigation consulting assignments. Segment income increased 62% to for the first quarter of 2024, up from in the same period during 2023. Communications segment revenues were $82 million with segment income of $8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's portfolio of communications businesses continued to serve as a steady source of cash flow for the platform.

segment revenues were with segment income of for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's portfolio of communications businesses continued to serve as a steady source of cash flow for the platform. Consumer Products segment revenues were $52 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $66 million for the same prior year period. Continued softness in worldwide PC and laptop sales resulted in a segment loss of $3 million for the quarter. Despite macro headwinds, Targus remains a leader in the PC and tablet accessories category and the Company believes Targus is well positioned when the market returns to growth.

Brand investments contributed to increased revenues from services and fees in All Other category during the first quarter of 2024. Dividend income related to securities owned and brand investments was $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Earnings Call Details

B. Riley Financial will hold its earnings conference call today, May 15, beginning at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss its business and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Investors may access the live audio webcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations. A web recording will be made available for replay until May 29.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Revenue, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, and Segment Operating Income (Loss) to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.

(1) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, net of noncontrolling interest, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(2) Investment Gains (Losses) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans less fixed income trading revenue.

(3) Operating Revenues is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income – Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating financial metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Revenues has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain/loss on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.

(5) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment-related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Adjusted EBITDA has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.

(6) Segment Operating Income (Loss) is defined as segment income (loss) including fixed income trading revenues and excluding trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment-related operating expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including total cash and investments, investment gains (losses), operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and segment operating income (loss), may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans net of fixed income trading revenue, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of fixed income trading revenue and other investment-related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in B. Riley Financial's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)















March 31,

December 31,













2024

2023















(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,690

$ 231,964

Restricted cash

1,889



1,875

Due from clearing brokers

40,875



51,334

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

949,868



1,092,106

Securities borrowed

2,050,079



2,870,939

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,122 and $7,339 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

123,797



115,496

Due from related parties

92



172

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $355,287 and $387,657 from related parties as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

452,496



532,419

Prepaid expenses and other assets

246,402



237,327

Operating lease right-of-use assets

84,217



87,605

Property and equipment, net

24,146



25,206

Goodwill

471,636



472,326

Other intangible assets, net

311,850



322,014

Deferred income taxes

49,607



33,595



Total assets $ 4,997,644

$ 6,074,378 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities











Accounts payable $ 44,791

$ 44,550

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

253,153



273,193

Deferred revenue

68,643



71,504

Due to related parties and partners

1,763



2,731

Securities sold not yet purchased

6,423



8,601

Securities loaned

2,041,169



2,859,306

Operating lease liabilities

95,645



98,563

Notes payable

14,325



19,391

Revolving credit facility

22,197



43,801

Term loans, net

596,262



625,151

Senior notes payable, net

1,553,616



1,668,021



Total liabilities

4,697,987



5,714,812























Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

228,449



291,117 Noncontrolling interests

71,208



68,449



Total equity

299,657



359,566





Total liabilities and equity $ 4,997,644

$ 6,074,378

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023























Revenues:













Services and fees $ 257,303

$ 235,559

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(29,868)



51,568

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

59,944



77,186

Sale of goods

55,653



67,777



Total revenues

343,032



432,090 Operating expenses:











Direct cost of services

61,126



54,397

Cost of goods sold

39,615



47,626

Selling, general and administrative expenses

209,548



212,627

Restructuring charge

789



93

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

35,383



32,424



Total operating expenses

346,461



347,167





Operating (loss) income

(3,429)



84,923 Other income (expense):











Interest income

669



2,574

Dividend income

11,815



13,204

Realized and unrealized losses on investments

(29,545)



(28,442)

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

314



(209)

Loss from equity investments

(4)



(10)

Interest expense

(44,864)



(47,561)



(Loss) income before income taxes

(65,044)



24,479 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

17,090



(7,919)



Net (loss) income

(47,954)



16,560 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









and redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,211



(595)



Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(49,165)



17,155 Preferred stock dividends

2,015



2,012



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (51,180)

$ 15,143























Basic (loss) income per common share $ (1.71)

$ 0.53 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (1.71)

$ 0.51























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

29,989,584



28,585,337 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

29,989,584



29,513,435

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA(4) and Operating Adjusted EBITDA(5) Reconciliations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (49,165)

$ 17,155 Adjustments:















(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(17,090)



7,919

Interest expense

44,864



47,561

Interest income

(669)



(2,574)

Share based payments

8,682



13,746

Depreciation and amortization

11,137



13,077

Restructuring charge

789



93

Transactions related costs and other

1,519



(2,146)



Total EBITDA adjustments

49,232



77,676





Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 67

$ 94,831























Operating EBITDA Adjustments:











Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

29,868



(51,568)

Realized and unrealized losses on investments

29,545



28,442

Fixed Income Spread

6,052



8,116

Other investment related expenses

253



8,421



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

65,718



(6,589) Operating Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 65,785

$ 88,242

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Revenues(3) Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023 Total Revenues

$ 343,032

$ 432,090 Operating Revenues Adjustments:











Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

29,868



(51,568)

Fixed Income Spread

6,052



8,116



Total Revenues Adjustments

35,920



(43,452) Operating Revenues(3) $ 378,952

$ 388,638

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenues Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023 Revenues:

















Capital Markets $ 89,823

$ 185,411

Wealth Management

51,782



49,814

Auction and Liquidation

5,780



5,660

Financial Consulting

35,085



25,010

Communications

82,366



86,919

Consumer Products

51,522



65,694

All Other





26,674



13,582



Total Revenues $ 343,032

$ 432,090

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating (Loss) Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended













March 31,













2024

2023 Operating (Loss) Income:











Capital Markets $ 445

$ 86,020

Wealth Management

1,679



1,373

Auction and Liquidation

2,028



200

Financial Consulting

6,140



3,783

Communications

8,050



10,783

Consumer Products

(3,406)



(1,614)

All Other





(18,365)



(15,622)



Total Operating (Loss) Income $ (3,429)

$ 84,923

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Capital Markets Operating Revenues(3) Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended













March 31, Capital Markets

2024

2023 Total Revenues

$ 89,823

$ 185,411 Operating Revenues Adjustments:











Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

30,468



(50,296)

Fixed Income Spread

5,253



7,131



Total Revenues Adjustments

35,721



(43,165) Operating Revenues(3) $ 125,544

$ 142,246

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Capital Markets Segment Operating Income(6) Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended













March 31, Capital Markets

2024

2023 Segment Income

$ 445

$ 86,020 Operating Revenues Adjustments:











Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

30,468



(50,296)

Fixed Income Spread

5,253



7,131

Other investment related expenses

—



8,421



Total Operating Income Adjustments

35,721



(34,744) Segment Operating Income(6) $ 36,166

$ 51,276

Contacts





