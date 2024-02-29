B. Riley Financial Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 per share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released preliminary unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023. These financial results are subject to completion of the ongoing audit of the Company's annual financial statements.

Financial Highlights – Preliminary Unaudited

Fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenues were $347 million compared to $382 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

compared to for the fourth quarter of 2022 Net loss available to common shareholders was $70 million , or $2.32 diluted loss per share

, or diluted loss per share Operating revenues (2) of $395 million compared to $449 million in the prior year quarter

of compared to in the prior year quarter Operating adjusted EBITDA(3) of $79 million compared to $110 million in the prior year quarter

Full year ended December 31, 2023:

Total revenues increased 52% to $1.65 billion in 2023, up from $1.08 billion in 2022

in 2023, up from in 2022 Net loss of $86 million for the full year driven primarily by non-cash impairment charge of $71 million

for the full year driven primarily by non-cash impairment charge of Operating revenues (2) increased 25% to $1.63 billion in 2023, up from $1.31 billion in 2022

increased 25% to in 2023, up from in 2022 Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $368 million compared to $394 million in the prior year

of compared to in the prior year Total adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $240 million in 2023, up from $32 million in 2022

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "Since our founding as a fundamental stock research firm over 27 years ago, we have invested opportunistically to build our platform and to enable our clients' success. This has been our stated strategy from the beginning – and with tailwinds in small caps, we believe B. Riley is poised to gain market share. This is our core business, and where we will continue to invest. We have reduced our dividend by 50 percent to focus on the many opportunities we have to invest in our own business, including potentially repurchasing our debt at attractive prices. As we look ahead, our focus remains on charting the best path forward for our business, employees, and shareholders."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "2023 saw notable progress across the majority of our subsidiaries. Non-cash investment losses and an impairment charge masked what was otherwise a strong year for our core businesses. During 2023, financial consulting revenues and operating income grew 36% and 86%, respectively; segment income from our communications portfolio increased by 15%; and our wealth management business returned to profitability. Over the last 10 years, we have diversified our company by investing in and acquiring businesses that can benefit from and grow on our platform. On balance, each of our core financial services businesses have performed better than prior to our acquisition and involvement in these businesses. Our team continues to demonstrate complete focus and dedication, and this is truly what has been paramount to both our and our clients' collective success."

Declaration of Common Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share which will be payable on or about March 22, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024.

Notice of Late Filing

The Company will file a Form 12b-25 with the SEC to provide notice of the late filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company notes that it is unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 by February 29, 2024, the required filing date, due to delays experienced in finalizing the Company's financial statements. This delay resulted from the dedication of time and resources expended by the Company related to the review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel, of the Company's transactions with Brian Kahn. The Company is compiling the required information to complete its Annual Report and it does not anticipate any significant changes to the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 as disclosed.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

The Company announced separately today that it has retained Moelis & Company as an independent financial advisor to commence a review of strategic alternatives for the appraisal and asset disposition businesses, collectively formerly known as Great American Group. There is no guarantee any potential transaction will result from this strategic review.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

































Preliminary (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,































(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2023



2022



2023



2022

































Net loss available to common shareholders

$ (70,042)

$ (59,447)

$ (86,371)

$ (167,837)

































Basic loss per common share

$ (2.32)

$ (2.08)

$ (2.95)

$ (5.95)



Diluted loss per common share

$ (2.32)

$ (2.08)

$ (2.95)

$ (5.95)























































































































































































Preliminary (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, December 31,































(Dollars in thousands)



2023



2022



2023



2022

































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 395,026

$ 448,831

$ 1,633,275

$ 1,310,425



Investment (Loss) Gains (4)



(48,521)



(66,739)



13,910



(229,755)



Total Revenues

$ 346,505

$ 382,092

$ 1,647,185

$ 1,080,670

































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 78,855

$ 109,876

$ 367,604

$ 393,585



Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



(101,821)



(123,916)



(127,727)



(361,303)



Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ (22,966)

$ (14,040)

$ 239,877

$ 32,282

































Certain of the information set forth herein, including Adjusted EBITDA(1), Operating Revenues(2), and Operating Adjusted EBITDA(3), may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Information about B. Riley Financial's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023

Total revenues were $347 million compared to $382 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $70 million , or $2.32 diluted loss per share, was primarily due to non-cash goodwill and tradename impairment charges of $34 million related to Targus, and unrealized investment losses.

, or diluted loss per share, was primarily due to non-cash goodwill and tradename impairment charges of related to Targus, and unrealized investment losses. Operating revenues (2) were $395 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $449 million in the prior year quarter.

were for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to in the prior year quarter. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $79 million compared to $110 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023

Total revenues increased 52% to $1.65 billion , up from $1.08 billion in 2022.

, up from in 2022. Net loss of $86 million for 2023 primarily related non-cash goodwill and tradename impairment charges of $71 million related to Targus, and unrealized investment losses.

for 2023 primarily related non-cash goodwill and tradename impairment charges of related to Targus, and unrealized investment losses. Operating revenues (2) increased 25% to $1.63 billion in 2023, up from $1.31 billion in 2022.

increased 25% to in 2023, up from in 2022. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) decreased to $368 million in 2023 compared to $394 million in 2022.

decreased to in 2023 compared to in 2022. Total adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $240 million in 2023, up from $32 million in 2022.

Investment gains and losses(4) include realized and unrealized gains and losses on our investments, whether realized from dispositions or unrealized due to changes in mark-to-market prices. These investment gains and losses have caused, and will continue to cause, volatility in our periodic earnings. For this reason, the Company generally discusses its financial performance in the context of operating revenues(2) and operating adjusted EBITDA(3) which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. During the fourth quarter, the Company recast its operating metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. This adjustment is reflected in the reconciliation for operating revenues and operating adjusted EBITDA.

Preliminary Unaudited Segment Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter of 2023:































Preliminary (Unaudited) Segment Revenues

Segment Income (Loss)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022



Capital Markets

$ 87,558



$ 72,304



$ (2,668)



$ (8,007)



Wealth Management

49,350



46,217



683



(7,414)



Auction and Liquidation

9,439



59,778



(1,147)



12,372



Financial Consulting

40,123



25,427



7,816



4,412



Communications

82,021



87,944



6,468



11,205



Consumer Products

54,046



77,821



(35,146)



8,188























































































Preliminary (Unaudited) Segment Revenues

Segment Income (Loss)



(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,



Capital Markets 2023

2022

2023

2022



Operating

$ 137,363



$ 138,346



$ 47,137



$ 55,520



Investment

(49,805)



(66,042)



(49,805)



(63,527)



Total

$ 87,558



$ 72,304



$ (2,668)



$ (8,007)































Preliminary Unaudited Segment Financial Summary for the Full Year 2023:































Preliminary (Unaudited) Segment Revenues

Segment Income (Loss)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022



Capital Markets

$ 574,587



$ 327,596



$ 198,428



$ 81,602



Wealth Management

198,245



234,257



3,097



(34,320)



Auction and Liquidation

103,265



74,096



21,371



12,600



Financial Consulting

133,705



98,508



30,420



16,312



Communications

337,689



235,655



34,725



30,320



Consumer Products

233,202



77,821



(75,318)



8,188























































































Preliminary (Unaudited) Segment Revenues

Segment Income (Loss)



(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



Capital Markets 2023

2022

2023

2022



Operating

$ 561,789



$ 556,511



$ 198,512



$ 246,998



Investment

12,798



(228,915)



(84)



(165,396)



Total

$ 574,587



$ 327,596



$ 198,428



$ 81,602































Segment Highlights

Capital Markets segment revenues increased 75% to $575 million in 2023, up from $328 million in 2022. Segment income increased 143% to $198 million in 2023, up from $82 million in 2022. Excluding investment gains and losses, (4) segment operating revenues (2) increased to $562 million , up from $557 million in 2022 primarily driven by investment banking and institutional brokerage activities at B. Riley Securities. Despite relatively subdued equity capital markets activity during the quarter, investment banking benefitted from an uptick in M&A and recently gained significant market share in debt capital markets. Sales and trading demonstrated sequential improvement, supported by increased contribution from fixed income trading. Investment banking restructuring has continued to see an uptick in activity.

segment revenues increased 75% to in 2023, up from in 2022. Segment income increased 143% to in 2023, up from in 2022. Excluding investment gains and losses, segment operating revenues increased to , up from in 2022 primarily driven by investment banking and institutional brokerage activities at B. Riley Securities. Despite relatively subdued equity capital markets activity during the quarter, investment banking benefitted from an uptick in M&A and recently gained significant market share in debt capital markets. Sales and trading demonstrated sequential improvement, supported by increased contribution from fixed income trading. Investment banking restructuring has continued to see an uptick in activity. Wealth Management returned to profitability in 2023 following the operational realignment of this business throughout 2021 and 2022. Segment revenues were $198 million in 2023. For the fourth quarter, revenues and fee-based assets increased year-over-year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Assets under management totaled $25.4 billion at December 31, 2023 .

returned to profitability in 2023 following the operational realignment of this business throughout 2021 and 2022. Segment revenues were in 2023. For the fourth quarter, revenues and fee-based assets increased year-over-year, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Assets under management totaled at . Auction and Liquidation revenues increased 39% to $103 million in 2023, up from $74 million in 2022 driven by a significant uptick in retail liquidation activity in the U.S. and Canada during 2023, and continued levels of retail liquidation activity in Europe . Segment income increased 70% to $21 million , up from $13 million in the prior year. Results for this segment vary quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

revenues increased 39% to in 2023, up from in 2022 driven by a significant uptick in retail liquidation activity in the U.S. and during 2023, and continued levels of retail liquidation activity in . Segment income increased 70% to , up from in the prior year. Results for this segment vary quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements. Financial Consulting maintained strong steady growth throughout 2023. Segment revenues increased 36% to $134 million in 2023, up from $99 million in 2022 primarily driven by an increase of bankruptcy and litigation consulting assignments and appraisal engagements, and real estate restructuring projects. Segment income increased 86% to $30 million , up from $16 million in the prior year. The fourth quarter saw another record revenue period for our consulting division, along with increased revenues from the appraisal division.

maintained strong steady growth throughout 2023. Segment revenues increased 36% to in 2023, up from in 2022 primarily driven by an increase of bankruptcy and litigation consulting assignments and appraisal engagements, and real estate restructuring projects. Segment income increased 86% to , up from in the prior year. The fourth quarter saw another record revenue period for our consulting division, along with increased revenues from the appraisal division. Communications segment revenues increased 43% to $338 million in 2023, up from $236 million primarily due to acquisitions completed during late 2022. On a combined basis, segment income from communications businesses increased 15% to $35 million in 2023 from $30 million in the prior year.

segment revenues increased 43% to in 2023, up from primarily due to acquisitions completed during late 2022. On a combined basis, segment income from communications businesses increased 15% to in 2023 from in the prior year. Consumer Products segment revenues include the sale of goods from Targus, which was impacted by continued softness in the global PC and tablet marketplace throughout 2023. This resulted in non-cash goodwill and tradename impairment charges of approximately $71 million in 2023. As global sales improve, the Company believes Targus is well positioned to gain market share as the worldwide leader in its category.

Dividend income related to securities owned and our Brand investments increased 33% to $48 million in 2023, up from $36 million in 2022.

Realignment of Segment Reporting

The Company re-aligned its segment reporting during the fourth quarter of 2023. These changes resulted in Targus's operations being reported on a standalone basis in the Consumer Products segment and the operations related to brand licensing that was previously reported in the Consumer segment being reported in the All Other Category that is reported with Corporate and Other. The Company has recast the financial data for the Consumer Products segment and reporting of the All Other Category for all periods presented.

Balance Sheet Summary

At December 31, 2023, cash and investments(6) totaled $1.90 billion, including $232 million of cash and cash equivalents; $1.11 billion in net securities and other investments owned, at fair value; and $532 million of loans receivable. Total debt, net of cash and investments,(6) was $457 million at quarter-end. Total debt was $2.36 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Earnings Call Details

B. Riley Financial will hold an investor call today, February 29, beginning at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss its business and preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Investors may access the live audio webcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations. A web recording will be made available for replay until March 14.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Revenue, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, and Investment Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain/loss on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.

(2) Operating Revenues is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income - Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Revenues has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.

(3) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recast its operating metrics to include revenues from fixed income trading. Operating Adjusted EBITDA has been adjusted to include fixed income trading revenue for the periods presented.

(4) Investment Gains (Loss) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans less fixed income trading revenue.

(5) Investment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans and (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, less fixed income trading revenue and other investment related expenses.

(6) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, net of noncontrolling interest, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

(7) Segment Operating Income (Loss) is defined as segment income (loss) including fixed income trading revenues and excluding trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related operating expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, gain on bargain purchase, impairment of goodwill and trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses and including fixed income trading revenue, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and excluding fixed income trading revenue and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 2023. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

























B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





































December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022























Assets









Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,964

$ 268,618

Restricted cash

1,875



2,308

Due from clearing brokers

51,334



48,737

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,117,430



1,129,268

Securities borrowed

2,870,939



2,343,327

Accounts receivable, net

115,496



149,110

Due from related parties

2,510



1,081

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $73,502 and $98,729 from related parties as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

532,419



701,652

Prepaid expenses and other assets

239,572



460,696

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

87,605



88,593

Property and equipment, net

25,206



27,141

Goodwill





471,866



512,595

Other intangible assets, net

322,014



374,098

Deferred income taxes

25,411



3,978



Total assets $ 6,095,641

$ 6,111,202 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities

















Accounts payable $ 44,550

$ 81,384

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

272,586



322,974

Deferred revenue

71,504



85,441

Due to related parties and partners

2,731



2,210

Due to clearing brokers

—



19,307

Securities sold not yet purchased

8,601



5,897

Securities loaned

2,859,306



2,334,031

Operating lease liabilities

98,563



99,124

Deferred income taxes

—



29,548

Notes payable

19,391



25,263

Revolving credit facility

43,801



127,678

Term loan





625,151



572,079

Senior notes payable, net

1,668,021



1,721,751



Total liabilities

5,714,205



5,426,687























Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

—



178,622 Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

312,713



446,514 Noncontrolling interests

68,723



59,379



Total equity

381,436



505,893





Total liabilities and equity $ 6,095,641

$ 6,111,202

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:

























Services and fees $ 260,799

$ 243,837

$ 1,004,708

$ 895,623

Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans

(40,271)



(58,670)



43,075



(202,628)

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

62,781



62,545



284,896



245,400

Sale of goods

63,196



134,380



314,506



142,275



Total revenues

346,505



382,092



1,647,185



1,080,670 Operating expenses:























Direct cost of services

60,606



68,496



238,794



142,455

Cost of goods sold

45,110



71,313



211,106



78,647

Selling, general and administrative expenses

205,096



208,552



828,296



714,614

Restructuring charge

1,182



995



2,131



9,011

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

33,560



—



70,793



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

38,863



22,738



145,435



66,495



Total operating expenses

384,417



372,094



1,496,555



1,011,222





Operating (loss) income

(37,912)



9,998



150,630



69,448 Other income (expense):























Interest income

420



1,482



3,875



2,735

Dividend income

12,141



9,595



47,776



35,874

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

(53,552)



(64,874)



(138,512)



(201,079)

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

(750)



460



(4,748)



10,188

Gain on bargain purchase

15,903



—



15,903



—

(Loss) income from equity investments

(6)



285



(181)



3,570

Interest expense

(46,891)



(44,399)



(187,013)



(141,186)



Loss before income taxes

(110,647)



(87,453)



(112,270)



(220,450) Benefit from income taxes

42,853



23,998



28,509



63,856



Net loss

(67,794)



(63,455)



(83,761)



(156,594) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





















and redeemable noncontrolling interests

233



(6,010)



(5,447)



3,235



Net loss attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

(68,027)



(57,445)



(78,314)



(159,829) Preferred stock dividends

2,015



2,002



8,057



8,008



Net loss available to common shareholders $ (70,042)

$ (59,447)

$ (86,371)

$ (167,837)



































Basic loss per common share $ (2.32)

$ (2.08)

$ (2.95)

$ (5.95) Diluted loss per common share $ (2.32)

$ (2.08)

$ (2.95)

$ (5.95)



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

30,248,946



28,545,714



29,265,099



28,188,530 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

30,248,946



28,545,714



29,265,099



28,188,530

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Operating Adjusted EBITDA(3) Reconciliations (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (68,027)

$ (57,445)

$ (78,314)

$ (159,829) Adjustments:



























Benefit from income taxes

(42,853)



(23,998)



(28,509)



(63,856)

Interest expense

46,891



44,399



187,013



141,186

Interest income

(420)



(1,482)



(3,875)



(2,735)

Share based payments

9,845



15,312



45,109



61,140

Depreciation and amortization

11,502



13,443



49,604



39,969

Restructuring charge

1,182



995



2,131



9,011

Gain on bargain purchase

(15,903)



—



(15,903)



—

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of loans

—



—



5,409



(1,102)

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

33,560



—



70,793



—

Transactions related costs and other

1,257



(5,264)



6,419



8,498



Total EBITDA adjustments

45,061



43,405



318,191



192,111





Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,966)

$ (14,040)

$ 239,877

$ 32,282



































Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

40,271



58,670



(43,075)



202,628

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

53,552



64,874



138,512



201,079

Fixed Income Spread

8,250



8,069



29,165



27,127

Other investment related expenses

(252)



(7,697)



3,125



(69,531)



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

101,821



123,916



127,727



361,303 Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,855

$ 109,876

$ 367,604

$ 393,585

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Revenues Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:





























Capital Markets $ 87,558



72,304

$ 574,587



327,596

Wealth Management

49,350



46,217



198,245



234,257

Auction and Liquidation

9,439



59,778



103,265



74,096

Financial Consulting

40,123



25,427



133,705



98,508

Communications

82,021



87,944



337,689



235,655

Consumer Products

54,046



77,821



233,202



77,821

All Other





23,968



12,601



66,492



32,737



Total Revenues $ 346,505

$ 382,092

$ 1,647,185

$ 1,080,670











































































































B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Operating (Loss) Income Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating (Loss) Income:























Capital Markets $ (2,668)



(8,007)

$ 198,428



81,602

Wealth Management

683



(7,414)



3,097



(34,320)

Auction and Liquidation

(1,147)



12,372



21,371



12,600

Financial Consulting

7,816



4,412



30,420



16,312

Communications

6,468



11,205



34,725



30,320

Consumer Products

(35,146)



8,188



(75,318)



8,188

All Other





(13,918)



(10,758)



(62,093)



(45,254)



Total Operating (Loss) Income $ (37,912)

$ 9,998

$ 150,630

$ 69,448

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Operating Revenues(2) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31,













2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Revenues

$ 346,505

$ 382,092

$ 1,647,185

$ 1,080,670 Operating Revenues Adjustments:























Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

40,271



58,670



(43,075)



202,628

Fixed Income Spread

8,250



8,069



29,165



27,127



Total Revenues Adjustments

48,521



66,739



(13,910)



229,755 Operating Revenues $ 395,026

$ 448,831

$ 1,633,275

$ 1,310,425

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Capital Markets Operating Revenues(2) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31, Capital Markets

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Revenues

$ 87,558

$ 72,304

$ 574,587

$ 327,596 Operating Revenues Adjustments:























Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

42,794



59,115



(38,317)



206,150

Fixed Income Spread

7,011



6,927



25,519



22,765



Total Revenues Adjustments

49,805



66,042



(12,798)



228,915 Operating Revenues $ 137,363

$ 138,346

$ 561,789

$ 556,511







































































B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Preliminary Unaudited Capital Markets Segment Operating Income(7) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31,

December 31, Capital Markets

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment (Loss) Income $ (2,668)

$ (8,007)

$ 198,428

$ 81,602 Operating Revenues Adjustments:























Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans

42,794



59,115



(38,317)



206,150

Fixed Income Spread

7,011



6,927



25,519



22,765

Other investment related expenses

—



(2,515)



12,882



(63,519)



Total Operating Income Adjustments

49,805



63,527



84



165,396 Segment Operating Income $ 47,137

$ 55,520

$ 198,512

$ 246,998

