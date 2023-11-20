B. Riley Financial to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2023 in New York

News provided by

B. Riley Financial

20 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, announced it will host an analyst and investor day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The event will feature commentary and presentations from Chairman and Co-CEO, Bryant Riley, Co-CEO Tom Kelleher, CFO and COO Phil Ahn, and leaders of B. Riley's operating subsidiaries. These presentations will provide an in-depth review of B. Riley's business strategy, diversified service lines, growth drivers and shareholder value creation.

Registration is required to participate in this event. Investors may register for the event here and on B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com. Registration details will be sent via email upon confirmation.

Presentation slides will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of B. Riley's investor relations website, and a replay will be made available after the event concludes at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts       


Investors               

Media

Mike Frank               

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]       

[email protected]

(212) 409-2424 

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

