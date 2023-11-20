B. Riley Financial to Host Analyst and Investor Day on December 13, 2023 in New York

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, announced it will host an analyst and investor day on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The event will feature commentary and presentations from Chairman and Co-CEO, Bryant Riley, Co-CEO Tom Kelleher, CFO and COO Phil Ahn, and leaders of B. Riley's operating subsidiaries. These presentations will provide an in-depth review of B. Riley's business strategy, diversified service lines, growth drivers and shareholder value creation.

Registration is required to participate in this event. Investors may register for the event here and on B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com. Registration details will be sent via email upon confirmation.

Presentation slides will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of B. Riley's investor relations website, and a replay will be made available after the event concludes at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

