B. Riley Securities Appoints Jimmy Baker as Chief Executive Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities," "BRS" or the "Company"), a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jimmy Baker as Chief Executive Officer. Andy Moore, CEO since 2017, will transition from Co-CEO, a role he and Mr. Baker have shared since March 2025, and continue as Chairman of BRS, effective January 1, 2026.

"I am deeply grateful for Andy's leadership and dedication over the past two decades. His stewardship has been instrumental to our success, and I expect our firm to continue to benefit from his guidance as Chairman of our Board," said Jimmy Baker. "I am honored to lead our team into our next chapter of growth. We remain laser-focused on executing our post-carve out strategy which aligns our priorities with those of our clients and employees."

"Working alongside Jimmy for the past fifteen years has provided me a firsthand view into his ability to inspire our teams and execute ambitious goals," said Andy Moore. "I have complete confidence in his leadership to guide BRS with vision, purpose, and integrity. As Chairman, I am enthusiastic to continue supporting the firm's strategic priorities and to help drive revenue growth as we extend our momentum into BRS' next chapter."

Mr. Baker was appointed Co-CEO in March 2025 in connection with BRS' carve-out transaction, in which he played a central role. Since joining B. Riley in 2010 as part of its award-winning equity research team, he has advanced through senior leadership roles across research, institutional sales, trading and capital markets. He spearheaded the firm's post-merger integration of FBR Capital Markets, transforming the firm's capital markets business which established BRS as a leading franchise in middle market capital formation.

He has been a key driver of BRS' growth, serving as one of its top producers while leading numerous landmark transactions across the firm's capital markets and investment banking practices. As Head of Capital Markets since 2019 and President from 2021 to 2025, he has overseen the firm's full platform. Mr. Baker is regarded for his client-first mindset, investor-centric approach and unwavering integrity.

About B. Riley Securities

BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end financial services platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute under its new leadership structure, market conditions, and client transaction volumes. Actual results may differ materially from expectations. Please refer to risk disclosures in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s SEC filings for detailed information.

