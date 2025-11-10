B. Riley Securities Strengthens Healthcare and Life Sciences Investment Banking with Senior Hire

Greg Crooks joins as Senior Managing Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities" or "BRS") today announced that Greg Crooks has joined as Senior Managing Director, helping to lead the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences Investment Banking division.

Mr. Crooks brings two decades of experience advising clients on complex transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, at-the-market (ATM) offerings, convertibles, debt and strategic M&A advisory. He has deep expertise in biopharma and life sciences, including specialty pharmaceuticals, CROs, CDMOs, tools and diagnostics – and strong relationships with leading biotechnology companies and investors. Over his career, he has advised on more than 140 transactions with combined deal value exceeding $30 billion.

"We are pleased to welcome Greg to B. Riley Securities," said Jimmy Baker, Co-CEO and Head of Capital Markets. "His addition reinforces our commitment to investing in talent that will support our clients through critical insights and strategic relationships. Regulatory change, disruptive innovation, and rapidly evolving access to capital are reshaping this sector, driving our clients' needs for trusted, expert guidance."

"Greg brings deep experience and strong relationships across the healthcare sector, making him a tremendous asset to our team," said Joe Nardini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking. "We look forward to the impact he will have in driving growth and creating value for our clients."

"B. Riley Securities' nimble approach, regained momentum in the market, and unwavering focus on trusted long-term relationships make this the ideal platform to support clients across the ever-changing healthcare and life sciences landscape," said Mr. Crooks. "I'm excited to join the team and contribute to the firm's continued success."

Prior to joining B. Riley Securities, Mr. Crooks was most recently a Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking divisions of BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald. Mr. Crooks will be based in the firm's New York, NY office.

About B. Riley Securities

BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

