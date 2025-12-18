B. Riley Securities Strengthens Investment Banking Leadership with Senior Hire

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities" or "BRS"), a leading middle market investment bank, today announced that Tim Monfort has joined as Senior Managing Director, based in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Monfort brings more than two decades of experience as a senior investment banker and trusted advisor with a strong track record of originating, structuring, and executing capital markets and strategic financing solutions on behalf of corporate clients across sectors. He has led a broad range of transactions throughout his career, working closely with issuers to address complex capital needs and building deep relationships with institutional investors.

Most recently, Mr. Monfort served as Managing Director at D.A. Davidson, where he led origination and syndicate efforts in support of the firm's broader investment banking platform. Previously, he was Head of Equity Capital Markets at both Jefferies and Seaport Global Securities. Earlier in his career, he also held senior positions at Morgan Stanley and Hambrecht & Quist.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Tim to B. Riley Securities. We've known and respected Tim for many years, and I've seen firsthand his tenacity and dedication to delivering for his clients," said Jimmy Baker, Co-CEO and Head of Capital Markets. "Tim's decades of leadership and experience further enhance our ability to identify and execute on our clients' most critical capital needs."

"Tim is a proven leader in delivering timely capital markets solutions to our clients, and we're thrilled to welcome him to B. Riley Securities," said Joe Nardini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking. "His longstanding relationships and track record of transaction origination will drive successful outcomes for our clients and our firm."

"I've worked with and competed against the B. Riley Securities team for years, and I've always admired the firm's client-first approach and reputation for delivering on its commitments to stakeholders," said Mr. Monfort. "The momentum B. Riley has built, in concert with its longstanding commitment to capital markets leadership, made this an easy decision. I'm excited to work alongside a team known for its entrepreneurial culture and to build on the firm's tradition of creating value for issuers and investors alike."

Mr. Monfort holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Fordham University.

About B. Riley Securities

BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities