B. Riley Securities Expands New York Institutional Sales & Trading Desk

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities" or "BRS"), a leading full-service and research-driven investment bank, today announced the return of Seamus O'Neill as Senior Sales Trader and the addition of TJ Bealko to Institutional Equity Sales, both joining the firm's New York desk.

Together with the firm's 2025 San Francisco expansion, these additions strengthen BRS' bi-coastal institutional presence, deepening client coverage and enhancing distribution capabilities.

"Institutional clients rely on BRS to source differentiated ideas and deliver flawless execution," said Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities. "The addition of TJ and Seamus is immediately accretive to our distribution platform, ensuring we continue to provide the actionable opportunities and high-touch service our clients expect as demand for research-driven coverage continues to grow."

Seamus O'Neill returns to BRS as Senior Sales Trader, bringing more than 30 years of experience across institutional sell-side equity and options markets, most recently at Outset Global. He has built a reputation for execution and has long-standing relationships with institutional clients across the East Coast and Midwest. An alumnus of the College of Commerce in Dublin, Ireland, Mr. O'Neill brings his deep knowledge of complex securities trading and financial regulations to the New York desk.

TJ Bealko joins the firm's Institutional Equity Sales team following nearly a decade of leadership at Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets. He brings extensive capital markets expertise and a strong track record of developing buy-side relationships, particularly within the hedge fund community. Mr. Bealko is highly regarded for his ability to source differentiated, high-conviction investment ideas, and driving meaningful, strategic engagement between corporate management teams and institutional investors. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics from Penn State University.

"We are strategically building our desk to navigate complex markets on behalf of our clients," added Eric Rajewski, Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales at B. Riley Securities. "TJ and Seamus bring complementary strengths to our New York desk, anchoring our East Coast presence with elite relationship management and execution capabilities."

For more information about B. Riley Securities' institutional sales and trading, visit: https://www.brileysecurities.com/sales-trading

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities is a leading full-service investment bank and capital markets provider serving companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from the firm's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Securities

[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities