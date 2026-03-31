B. Riley Securities to Host 26th Annual Investor Conference on May 20-21, 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities"), a leading full-service investment bank, today announced it will host its 2026 Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey.

B. Riley Securities' Annual Investor Conference has been a cornerstone of the investment community for more than two decades and remains a premier West Coast platform for companies to share their stories and engage directly with institutional investors. This year's conference will feature approximately 200 public and private companies and is expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees, including institutional investors, select media representatives, and sponsors.

"Each year we bring together companies and engaged investors in an environment designed to spark meaningful dialogue and actionable investment opportunities," said Jimmy Baker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Capital Markets, B. Riley Securities. "Our research-driven approach to curating participating companies is central to the quality and impact of this conference, and we are proud to continue that tradition in our 26th year."

Participating companies are selected by B. Riley Securities' award-winning equity research team, ensuring investors access to high-quality, differentiated opportunities across sectors.

Conference highlights include:

Research analyst-hosted executive roundtables and firesides

Thematic industry panel discussions

One-on-one and small group investor meetings with corporate management teams

Structured networking with qualified investors and decision-makers

Signature Philanthropic Event – Big Fighters, Big Cause

As part of the conference experience, participants are invited to attend Big Fighters, Big Cause, a charitable gala hosted in partnership with six-time world boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard. Now in its 15th year, the event brings together boxing legends, celebrity guests, and industry leaders for a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience featuring professional bouts curated by Golden Boy Promotions, along with live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and its mission to fund research and care for pediatric diabetes.

Participation is by invitation only. To request an invitation, contact your B. Riley Securities representative or email [email protected]. For sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities is a leading full-service investment bank and capital markets provider serving companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from the firm's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Securities

[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities