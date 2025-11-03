B. Riley Securities to Host 5th Annual Convergence Conference: AI, Blockchain & Energy in New York on December 4 2025

B. Riley Securities

Nov 03, 2025, 07:32 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc. (BRS) today announced it will host its 5th Annual Convergence Conference: AI, Blockchain & Energy on December 4, 2025, in New York, NY.

Hosted by the firm's award-winning Equity Research team, the conference will showcase a curated lineup of companies across rare earths mining and processing, nuclear, infrastructure, sustainable energy and advanced technology that are capitalizing on opportunities presented by the once-in-a-generation convergence of power, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

This one-day, invitation-only event will feature an industry panel, analyst-moderated fireside chats and roundtables, one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors and select members of the press.

Participating companies include:

  • Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM)
  • Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC)
  • American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC)
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)
  • Applied Digital (APLD)
  • Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
  • Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)
  • Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR)
  • enCore Energy Corp. (EU)
  • Energy Fuels, Inc. (UUUU)
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)
  • Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)
  • IREN Limited (IREN)
  • KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)
  • NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. (NNE)
  • Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA)
  • Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)
  • TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)
  • Terra Innovatum (NKLR)
  • Terrestrial Energy Inc. (HOND)
  • Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (UURAF / UCU)
  • United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)
  • Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)
  • USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR)
  • WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI)

* Participating companies as of today's date, subject to change.

Participation is by invitation only. To request an invitation or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative or email [email protected].

For additional information, visit: www.brileysecurities.com/events

About B. Riley Securities
BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial, secondary, and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from the firm's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end financial services platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities

