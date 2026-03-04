B. Your Smile Introduces Advanced Technology to Treat TMJ pain

Complimentary Launch Event on March 12

MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A tech-forward era of dental care has arrived in Miami. B. Your Smile is redefining family dentistry through a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge technologies designed to support smile design, facial rejuvenation, implant dentistry, and advanced patient care. The innovative practice is also the first in The Hammocks to offer EMFACE, a noninvasive muscle activation treatment used for tightening and toning facial skin that has now been FDA cleared for relieving the symptoms associated with TMJ (Temporomandibular joint dysfunction).

"At B. Your Smile, our goal is to give patients access to the most advanced treatments available while never losing the personal touch, so they can look, feel, and function at their very best," says Dr. Peña Marro. "That's why we are excited to offer EMFACE, a new and results-driven approach for individuals seeking relief from TMJ pain and aesthetic enhancement."

Utilizing gentle heat and targeted muscle stimulation, EMFACE relaxes and strengthens the facial muscles associated with TMJ discomfort, jaw tension, and clenching, while simultaneously tightening skin and softening fine lines without needles, numbing, or downtime. When paired with EXION, the treatment further enhances results by stimulating the body's natural production of hyaluronic acid for healthier, more hydrated skin.

Dr. Blanca Peña Marro, a dedicated dentist and healthcare provider with more than 20 years of experience, founded B. Your Smile to provide comprehensive dental care and aesthetic services for patients of all ages, combining modern technology with personalized treatment plans to promote long-term oral health, comfort and confidence. The clinic offers services that include Invisalign, veneers, Botox, occlusal rehabilitation, implant dentistry, and Yomi robotic-assisted implant surgery.

To celebrate the launch of these new technologies, B. Your Smile will host a complimentary launch party from 2:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Mar. 12, at 8785 SW 165th Ave Suite 102, Miami. Guests can learn about EMFACE and EXION, view live demonstrations of select treatments and enjoy refreshments. During the event, the clinic will offer 50% off all cosmetic treatments through July 12. Please RSVP by calling 305-979-1032.

For more information, visit www.beyoursmile.net.

SOURCE B. Your Smile