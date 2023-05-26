B2B Digital Marketing Agency Minds On Adopts Intero Digital Brand

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minds On, a B2B digital marketing agency, announced today that it will be changing its name to Intero Digital . Over the past 30 months, Colorado Springs-based Intero Digital has joined forces with five digital marketing agencies to offer comprehensive strategies to clients within its all-in-one design. Within its umbrella, Intero Digital now has specialized divisions focused on Amazon, content marketing, PR, search engine marketing (SEM), SEO, social media, and web.

Founded in 2002, Minds On is an award-winning digital marketing agency that blends business and marketing savvy with a passion for design and technology to create strategies that propel businesses forward. As B2B marketing and technology veterans, the agency intimately understands the challenges facing clients with complex sales cycles, multiple target audiences, and constant pressure to show results. To address those challenges, the B2B arm offers sales tools, integrated multichannel campaigns, branding and messaging, marketing and sales alignment solutions, and website design and development.

"We are thrilled to announce that Minds On has joined forces with the best agencies across the country to form Intero Digital," Randy James, co-founder and VP of Client Services, said. "This strategic move allows us to expand our services and offerings to our clients while still maintaining the same level of excellence and personalized attention they have come to expect from us over the past 21 years. Our commitment to our clients' success remains unchanged, and we are excited to take our services to the next level with the power of the Intero brand."

Tom Augustine, Minds On's co-founder and president, is particularly excited about this new chapter in the company's journey. He explained, "Joining Intero Digital represents a significant milestone for Minds On, and we are honored to be part of such a distinguished collective of agencies. With the new resources and expertise available to us, we have already proven that we can offer even greater value to our clients, helping them achieve their business goals and objectives. We are also excited about the opportunities this presents to our team as we expand from a 13-person agency to a 350+ agency."

Intero Digital is committed to evolving with the ever-evolving digital marketing industry. Intero Digital offers the following digital marketing services to drive results for its clients:

SEO

SEM (paid media)

B2B lead generation

Social media management

Amazon advertising and optimization

Guest-contributed articles

PR

Content marketing

Blog posts

Email marketing

Link building

Influencer marketing

Graphic design

Video creation and optimization

Conversion rate optimization

Branding

Sales enablement

Website design and development

Augustine said, "We are excited to take our clients' businesses to new heights, and we look forward to the opportunities that this partnership brings to our team and our community."

About Intero Digital

Intero Digital is a next-level digital marketing agency that helps businesses fulfill their potential by leveraging integrated digital marketing strategies. Offering full-funnel solutions that reach customers where they're at, Intero Digital's digital experts become an extension of clients' marketing teams and lean into innovation to keep their clients ahead of the competition. For more information, visit https://www.interodigital.com .

