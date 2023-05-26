B2B Digital Marketing Agency Minds On Adopts Intero Digital Brand

News provided by

Intero Digital

26 May, 2023, 09:15 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minds On, a B2B digital marketing agency, announced today that it will be changing its name to Intero Digital. Over the past 30 months, Colorado Springs-based Intero Digital has joined forces with five digital marketing agencies to offer comprehensive strategies to clients within its all-in-one design. Within its umbrella, Intero Digital now has specialized divisions focused on Amazon, content marketing, PR, search engine marketing (SEM), SEO, social media, and web.

Founded in 2002, Minds On is an award-winning digital marketing agency that blends business and marketing savvy with a passion for design and technology to create strategies that propel businesses forward. As B2B marketing and technology veterans, the agency intimately understands the challenges facing clients with complex sales cycles, multiple target audiences, and constant pressure to show results. To address those challenges, the B2B arm offers sales tools, integrated multichannel campaigns, branding and messaging, marketing and sales alignment solutions, and website design and development.

"We are thrilled to announce that Minds On has joined forces with the best agencies across the country to form Intero Digital," Randy James, co-founder and VP of Client Services, said. "This strategic move allows us to expand our services and offerings to our clients while still maintaining the same level of excellence and personalized attention they have come to expect from us over the past 21 years. Our commitment to our clients' success remains unchanged, and we are excited to take our services to the next level with the power of the Intero brand."

Tom Augustine, Minds On's co-founder and president, is particularly excited about this new chapter in the company's journey. He explained, "Joining Intero Digital represents a significant milestone for Minds On, and we are honored to be part of such a distinguished collective of agencies. With the new resources and expertise available to us, we have already proven that we can offer even greater value to our clients, helping them achieve their business goals and objectives. We are also excited about the opportunities this presents to our team as we expand from a 13-person agency to a 350+ agency."

Intero Digital is committed to evolving with the ever-evolving digital marketing industry. Intero Digital offers the following digital marketing services to drive results for its clients:

  • SEO
  • SEM (paid media)
  • B2B lead generation
  • Social media management
  • Amazon advertising and optimization
  • Guest-contributed articles
  • PR
  • Content marketing
  • Blog posts
  • Email marketing
  • Link building
  • Influencer marketing
  • Graphic design
  • Video creation and optimization
  • Conversion rate optimization
  • Branding
  • Sales enablement
  • Website design and development

Augustine said, "We are excited to take our clients' businesses to new heights, and we look forward to the opportunities that this partnership brings to our team and our community."

About Intero Digital
Intero Digital is a next-level digital marketing agency that helps businesses fulfill their potential by leveraging integrated digital marketing strategies. Offering full-funnel solutions that reach customers where they're at, Intero Digital's digital experts become an extension of clients' marketing teams and lean into innovation to keep their clients ahead of the competition. For more information, visit https://www.interodigital.com.

Media inquiries: For additional information, please contact

Contact: Tom Augustine
Phone: 740-548-1645, ext.102
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Intero Digital

Also from this source

Digital Marketing Agency SocialSEO Adopts Intero Digital Brand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.