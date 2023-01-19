B2B Payments Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Number of Monetary Transactions Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Payments Market By Payment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Payment Method, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, 'B2B Payments Market,' the B2B payments market was valued at $125432.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $313947.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The rapid digitalization and automation of the B2B payments system has accelerated its demand among business owners and drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth of global trade, strategies to expand the business sector, and surge in cross-border transactions involving a number of suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses are boosting the B2B payments market size. However, an increase in fraud in business payments, as well as the discontinuation of numerous businesses due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, limits the growth of the market. On the contrary, advancements in digitalization and automation to bring transparency to B2B payments and an increase in partnerships among B2B payments players and FinTech giants are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest B2B payments market share owing to the rise in preference for cloud technology compared to on-premise models across the large enterprises.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of money transactions and a rise in the need for making early bill payments in the organization drive the growth of the B2B payment market. However, the medium-sized enterprises in the B2B payments market trends is analyzed to witness the fastest growth, owing to digital innovations within the middle-sized enterprises, with evolving marketplace demand and changing market infrastructure.



Depending upon region analysis, the B2B payments market share was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and others in varied industries is positively impacting the growth of B2B payments industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to a rise in focus on reducing dependence on conventional B2B payment solutions and ensuring long-term sustainability in corporate networking is anticipated to drive the B2B payments market size.

Key Market Segments

By Payment Type

Domestic Payments

Cross-border Payments

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Small-sized Enterprises

By Payment Method

Bank Transfer

Cards

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Metals and Mining

Energy and Utilities

BFSI

Government Sector

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

UK

Germany

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

American Express

JPMorgan & Chase

Mastercard

Payoneer Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paystand Inc.

Square, Inc.

Stripe

TransferWise Ltd

Visa Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMENT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE



CHAPTER 6: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMENT METHOD



CHAPTER 7: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



CHAPTER 8: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



