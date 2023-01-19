B2B Payments Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Number of Monetary Transactions Boosts Sector

Jan 19, 2023, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2B Payments Market By Payment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Payment Method, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, 'B2B Payments Market,' the B2B payments market was valued at $125432.00 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $313947.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.
The rapid digitalization and automation of the B2B payments system has accelerated its demand among business owners and drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth of global trade, strategies to expand the business sector, and surge in cross-border transactions involving a number of suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses are boosting the B2B payments market size. However, an increase in fraud in business payments, as well as the discontinuation of numerous businesses due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, limits the growth of the market. On the contrary, advancements in digitalization and automation to bring transparency to B2B payments and an increase in partnerships among B2B payments players and FinTech giants are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Depending on organization size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest B2B payments market share owing to the rise in preference for cloud technology compared to on-premise models across the large enterprises.
Furthermore, an increase in the number of money transactions and a rise in the need for making early bill payments in the organization drive the growth of the B2B payment market. However, the medium-sized enterprises in the B2B payments market trends is analyzed to witness the fastest growth, owing to digital innovations within the middle-sized enterprises, with evolving marketplace demand and changing market infrastructure.
Depending upon region analysis, the B2B payments market share was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of the emerging technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and others in varied industries is positively impacting the growth of B2B payments industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to a rise in focus on reducing dependence on conventional B2B payment solutions and ensuring long-term sustainability in corporate networking is anticipated to drive the B2B payments market size.
Key Market Segments
By Payment Type
- Domestic Payments
- Cross-border Payments
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Medium-sized Enterprises
- Small-sized Enterprises
By Payment Method
- Bank Transfer
- Cards
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Metals and Mining
- Energy and Utilities
- BFSI
- Government Sector
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest Of Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- American Express
- JPMorgan & Chase
- Mastercard
- Payoneer Inc.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Paystand Inc.
- Square, Inc.
- Stripe
- TransferWise Ltd
- Visa Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMENT TYPE
CHAPTER 5: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
CHAPTER 6: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY PAYMENT METHOD
CHAPTER 7: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 8: B2B PAYMENTS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- JPMorgan & Chase
- Mastercard
- Payoneer Inc.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- Paystand Inc.
- Square, Inc.
- Stripe
- TransferWise Ltd
- Visa Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awmpv2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article