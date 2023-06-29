B2B Sales Involve 68% More Stakeholders Than Sellers Realize, Aligned Study Reveals

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned, the pioneering provider of Digital Sales Rooms has discovered a stark discrepancy between seller assumptions and the reality of stakeholder engagement in B2B sales. The study reveals that the actual number of stakeholders involved is a startling 68% more than sellers think. These findings underscore the critical need for improved stakeholder discovery skills and comprehensive sales visibility.

"We crunched the numbers, analyzed buying data, and surveyed our customers, unveiling a significant gap between sellers' expectations and reality," says Gal Aga, CEO of Aligned.

Based on an examination of 1,132 Aligned Digital Sales Rooms and 53 sellers, the research indicates a substantial contrast between expected and actual stakeholder involvement in both SMBs and enterprise contexts. Sellers at SMBs anticipated engaging with an average of 3.2 stakeholders, whereas reality proved 6.3. Enterprises also fell short in their predictions, expecting 5.4 stakeholders against an actual figure of 8.2.

"These overlooked stakeholders are influencing decisions from behind the scenes, unbeknownst to sellers," explains Aga. "This demands enhancing stakeholder discovery and adopting insightful tools."

Aligned's Digital Sales Rooms address this issue by creating a shared workspace that fosters transparency and connectivity between buyers and sellers. This workspace enables sellers to analyze all interactions, recognize stakeholder numbers, and assess deal status, while simultaneously empowering buyers in their decision-making process.

"Our customers were finding double the number of stakeholders in their Aligned Digital Sales Rooms than they initially predicted, which is what led us to do this study," says Aga. "By alerting sellers to new stakeholders entering their workspace and providing insights into their intents and concerns, Aligned serves as an invaluable tool in unmasking these hidden influences and enhancing engagement strategies."

The data revealed by Aligned accentuates the fluid nature of buying journeys with new people dynamically joining the process and stresses the need for sellers to adopt adaptive strategies. It also underlines the value of embracing a buyer-centric perspective and leveraging team strengths for better multi-threading.

