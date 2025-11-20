SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2BINPAY, the leading global crypto payment ecosystem for businesses, has obtained authorisation as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAD) from El Salvador's National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD), under reference CNAD-047-2025 / CNAD-CD-402-2025.

B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence from CNAD, Cementing Its Lead in Regulated Crypto Payments

The new licence, granted in accordance with Articles 18–21 of El Salvador's Digital Assets Issuance Law (LEAD), authorises B2BINPAY El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. to conduct regulated digital-asset operations, including the transfer of assets or access credentials between corporate and individual holders, wallets, and accounts, as well as the safekeeping and custody of digital assets or the means to access or control them. It also permits exchange transactions between fiat and digital currencies, or among digital assets themselves.

This approval represents the company's second licence in El Salvador, following its earlier authorisation for Digital Exchange and Digital Wallet operations for Bitcoin. Together, the two licences strengthen B2BINPAY's position as one of the few crypto payment providers holding multiple regulatory approvals in the region.

"B2BINPAY remains fully committed to transparency, compliance, and responsible innovation," says Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. "Securing this new CNAD licence is a natural continuation of our long-term strategy to strengthen client trust and reinforce our standing as a reliable, regulated platform. Our priority has always been to ensure that businesses using B2BINPAY operate within frameworks that meet both global and local regulatory standards."

El Salvador continues to position itself as a pioneer in digital-asset regulation, with CNAD establishing a clear legal and supervisory framework under the Digital Assets Issuance Law (LEAD). The framework aims to attract compliant global providers and foster institutional adoption across Latin America. For B2BINPAY, the CNAD licence not only enhances operational flexibility across LATAM but also extends the company's regulated ecosystem, complementing its existing authorisations in Europe, MENA, and Asia.

