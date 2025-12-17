ROME, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablecoins continue to advance from a niche instrument to a core settlement layer. In the first seven months of 2025, stablecoin transaction volumes surpassed $4 trillion, up 83% year-on-year, and now sit alongside traditional networks in terms of scale. Regulators are moving in parallel: the SEC has opened the door to multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs, and major custodians such as BNY Mellon, State Street, and DBS are broadening their digital-asset operations.

B2BINPAY Strengthens White Label Crypto Payments Platform For Banks, EMIs, and Payment Providers

Yet this market infrastructure's maturity process comes with caveats. Banks, EMIs and payment institutions continue to face rising client demand for digital-asset payments, while few are prepared to build and maintain these systems in-house.

Against this backdrop, B2BINPAY now introduces an expanded White Label Solution that shortens time to market and enables operators to add crypto payments and wallet functionality without long development cycles.

A Shift From Long-Term Development to Ready-Made Deployment

Instead of assembling blockchain teams, managing node operations, onboarding KYT providers, or coordinating multiple chain integrations, institutions can now launch a branded crypto payments and wallet stack based on B2BINPAY's existing infrastructure.

The platform draws on the same operational base that serves over 980 merchants, processes more than $5.1 billion in incoming transactions, and supports 350+ digital assets across 10 blockchains.

Where Institutions Capture Value

The White Label Solution functions both as a technical layer and a business enabler. Institutions can generate revenue through:

Tiered fees on deposits and withdrawals;

Configurable mark-ups on swaps and conversions;

Hedging and risk-management tools that support internal spread capture.

This setup allows banks, EMIs and PSPs to retain ownership of the client relationship and economics while relying on an established provider for the underlying operations.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is the leading global all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, offering secure, efficient, and scalable services to integrate cryptocurrency payments seamlessly into operations. The company is headquartered in Rome, Italy. It has 980+ merchants, and it has processed more than $5.1 billion of incoming transactions. The platform supports 10 blockchains for USDT and USDC and more than 350 coins. It follows KYC and KYT principles.

