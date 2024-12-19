B2BINPAY Unveils Redesign, Highlighting Continued Growth and Innovation

TALLINN, Estonia , Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B2BINPAY , an all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, is proud to announce a comprehensive brand redesign featuring a refreshed logo and a modernized website. The update reflects the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to enhancing user experience (UX).

B2BINPAY, founded in 2018, has established itself as one of the leading players in the field of cryptocurrency payment solutions. The company has achieved significant success, receiving a high valuation of $70M in the market and consolidating its reputation as a reliable partner. Flagship products such as Crypto Payment Processing (formerly Merchant Wallet) and Wallet-as-a-Service (formerly Enterprise Wallet) help users effectively manage cryptocurrency transactions and provide secure and convenient solutions for businesses and private clients.

One of the key renovations is the new pricing model. Unlike traditional solutions, when users pay directly to the blockchain, B2BINPAY's system eliminates this need. Now, users pay for transactions via B2BINPAY, and the company covers the blockchain fee. This innovation reduces user costs and streamlines the transaction process.

With this restyling, B2BINPAY enhances its service offerings and strengthens its position as a leader in the cryptocurrency payment space. The new vision reflects the intention to attract more traditional businesses that will integrate crypto into their processes. With the refreshed design, the company also mirrors its aspiration to evolve with the changing needs of its clients.

"Our new style will mark an important milestone in B2BINPAY's development journey, reflecting our growth and ambition to provide innovative, regulated, and efficient payment solutions for businesses globally," said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BINPAY. "The crypto landscape is not standing still—it is continually and rapidly evolving. To embrace the changes, we are dedicated to delivering top-tier user-friendly services that meet our clients' dynamic needs."

B2BINPAY stands as Europe's comprehensive crypto platform for businesses, delivering safe and advanced services that enable seamless integration of cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. It has 800+ merchants, and it estimated more than $3,5B worth of incoming transactions. The company supports most of the blockchains and more than 70 cryptocurrencies. The company fully operates in accordance with European regulations in the field of crypto, following the KYC and KYT principles.

