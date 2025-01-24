B2BINPAY Welcomes TON, Opening the Door to Scalable and Affordable Crypto Payment Solutions

ROME, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- B2BINPAY, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, is excited to announce the integration of The Open Network (TON) into its payment ecosystem. Businesses can now accept payments in Toncoin (TON) and USDT-TON, tapping into one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks.

TON is currently making waves in the crypto space with a market cap of $12 billion, 35.67 million activated wallets, and 5 million weekly active users. These impressive figures highlight TON's strong potential and its position as a transformative blockchain for the future of payments, and B2BINPAY is proud to offer its clients access to this innovative network.

With this integration, B2BINPAY, which already supports USDC on 10 blockchains and USDT on 10, now adds support for Toncoin (TON) and USDT-TON, enabling businesses to leverage TON's speed, efficiency, and scalability. The Open Network's advanced technology processes an average of 104,715 transactions per second, with fees as low as 0.004232 TON (approximately $0.024 USD). Its innovative sharding mechanism ensures near-limitless scalability, making it an ideal solution for global payment systems.

Its comprehensive ecosystem includes TON DNS, which simplifies blockchain access with readable names, TON Proxy, which ensures secure and private transactions, and TON Storage, which facilitates decentralized data storage. These tools make TON more than just a blockchain—it's a platform for building the future of decentralized services.

The integration also brings support for TON-native USDT, providing businesses with a reliable and cost-effective way to process global payments.

Vitaliy Shtyrkin, CPO at B2BINPAY, commented on the development: "The integration of TON reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of blockchain innovation. With TON now registered under the Abu Dhabi Global Market Distributed Ledger Technology framework, businesses using B2BINPAY can unlock the full potential of its ecosystem and drive growth in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape."

About B2BINPAY:

B2BINPAY stands as Europe's comprehensive crypto platform for businesses, delivering safe and advanced services that enable seamless integration of cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. It has 800+ merchants, and it estimated more than $3,5B worth of incoming transactions. The company supports most of the blockchains and more than 70 cryptocurrencies. The company fully operates in accordance with European regulations in the field of crypto, following the KYC and KYT principles.

