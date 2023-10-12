B2Gnow Supports Construction Inclusion Week and Offers Perspectives on Supplier Diversity Initiatives

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B2Gnow, a leader in supplier diversity, procurement, and grant management solutions for governments, general contractors, and civil engineering firms, is celebrating Construction Inclusion Week, Oct. 16-20, 2023. In support, the company will host a Webinar at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on October 18, focused on upcoming Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program changes and related supplier diversity strategies that construction companies can implement to become more compliant and competitive while contributing to advancing equitable sourcing. 

B2Gnow Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Kelly explains, "B2Gnow is proud to offer a webinar, in alignment with Construction Inclusion Week, that provides construction leaders with insight to better meet regulatory requirements, increase competitive advantage, and create lasting impact in communities where their projects are located. Besides promoting inclusivity and helping clients fulfill their diversity requirements, supplier diversity initiatives enable construction companies to comply with evolving social responsibility and procurement standards by aligning with their client's goals for diverse and inclusive supply chains."

Utilized by more than 400 organizations across North America, B2Gnow's cloud-based software helps some of the country's largest construction firms to easily source certified small and diverse vendors, ensure compliance, win more bids, maximize and track all types of diverse and small business utilization, and manage and validate subcontractor payment data - and easily share it with project owners. 

Register here to attend B2Gnow's upcoming webinar, How to Equip Your Construction Organization for the Upcoming Changes to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program. Join us on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

About B2Gnow
B2Gnow's cloud-based, cost-effective, and modular software platform addresses all aspects of DBE and local supplier diversity programs, eProcurement, and grant management, including managing the complex compliance and regulatory requirements of business diversity programs, facilitating meaningful increases in spending with disadvantaged firms, increasing visibility and optimizing the procurement process, and efficiently providing data management solutions for granting and pass-through government transportation agencies. B2Gnow maintains North America's largest database of disadvantaged business entities, helping the federal government, more than half of state governments, hundreds of counties, cities, airports, and some of the country's largest construction and engineering firms manage their supplier diversity and compliance programs through technology solutions for over 20 years. For more information, visit https://b2gnow.com.

Contact:
Erin Westerman
B2Gnow
725 W McDowell Rd.
Phoenix Arizona, 85007
602-325-9277
[email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics

