b4checkin and Jonas Chorum Announce PMS Integration to Simplify Payment Requests

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b4checkin, a provider of hotel payment and guest reservation technology, today announced a new integration between its TransForm solution and Jonas Chorum PMS, enabling hoteliers to securely request and manage guest payment details directly from the PMS.

b4checkin and Jonas chorum

The integration allows Jonas Chorum users to leverage b4checkin's industry-leading technology to securely manage and create payment requests with the level of reliability and security that Jonas Hospitality customers have come to expect. As members of the Jonas Hospitality family of technology brands, this integration was built through Jonas ARC, our powerful integration engine. Together, b4checkin and Jonas Chorum are committed to helping hoteliers solve operational challenges through smarter, more innovative solutions.

"At a time when hotels are looking to reduce risk, streamline operations, and modernize payment collection, this integration delivers meaningful impact," explains Steve Miles, President at b4checkin. "TransForm gives hotels a smarter way to collect payments without exposing sensitive card data or adding operational friction."

How TransForm Enhances PMS-Driven Payments

With the new integration, TransForm securely pulls key guest and reservation details directly from Jonas Chorum PMS—ensuring payment requests are sent to the correct guest, at the right time, with the right amount—for any card-not-present transactions.

Once a guest submits payment through b4checkin's secure portal that credit card information is tokenized and stored in the PMS, providing hotels with the ability to charge for future transactions without re-collecting payment details. This tokenized data improves operations without exposing hoteliers to additional risk.

"Payment security and operational efficiency go hand in hand," said Adam Wilson, General Manager, at Jonas Chorum. "By integrating with b4checkin TransForm, our PMS users gain a modern, secure way to collect payment details while keeping all reservation and payment activity connected within the PMS."

Key Benefits for Hotels

Simplified, secure deposit requests for single or group reservations





Collect card details for any remote (card-not-present) payment





Support for single-payment or installment-based deposit plans





PCI-compliant, tokenized card storage within the PMS





Reduced fraud and chargeback risk through eCommerce processing





and chargeback risk through eCommerce processing Less manual follow-up and fewer payment errors for staff

To learn more about how Jonas Chorum and b4checkin are helping hoteliers streamline card-not-present transactions, contact us for more information.

About b4checkin

b4checkin provides cloud-based tools for the hospitality industry, creating exceptional online experiences for making reservations and taking online payments through two flagship products, TransForm and GettaRoom. TransForm enables secure, real-time payment processing and posting to select property management systems (PMS), reducing both fraud and chargebacks. GettaRoom is a customizable online booking engine that integrates with select PMS's to seamlessly present offers to website visitors in real-time and secure the commission-free sales that hotels are looking for.

For more information on their best-in-class solutions, visit B4Checkin.com

About Jonas Chorum

Jonas Chorum is a suite of cloud-based property management solutions, designed to provide hotels with everything they need to operate more efficiently and cost effectively. Built on the Jonas ARC™ platform, a proven, open integration platform that seamlessly connects all Jonas Hospitality products, as well as third-party systems, Jonas Chorum offers the perfect combination of full-feature tools, affordability and uptime. The result is a truly holistic solution that is both device and platform agnostic, allowing users to manage single or multiple properties from any location, eliminating the need for on-site IT resources and servers. To learn more about Jonas Chorum, please visit jonaschorum.com.

SOURCE Jonas Chorum