Jonas Chorum Integration with Ariane Systems, Expands the Jonas Hospitality Ecosystem

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Chorum, a leading provider of cloud-based property management solutions for the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its new integration and partnership with Ariane Systems, a global leader in self-service check-in and check-out technology. Both Jonas Chorum and Ariane are part of the Jonas Hospitality family, and this collaboration marks another important step forward in unifying the Jonas platform ecosystem to deliver a seamless, guest-first hotel experience.

Jonas Chorum and Ariane Integration

The integration between Chorum PMS and Ariane's self-service platform Allegro Cloud enables hoteliers to simplify front-desk operations, improve guest satisfaction, and enhance efficiency through automation and real-time connectivity. The integration is built through Jonas ARC, our industry-leading integration engine, allowing hotels to offer guests a seamless self-service journey across kiosk, mobile, and web channels, including the ability to:

Look up existing reservations directly at the kiosk

Update information in real time

Complete check-in and check-out via kiosk or online

Submit payments at the kiosk and post them directly to Chorum PMS

"This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to building a powerful, integrated technology suite that empowers hotels to deliver exceptional guest experiences," said Adam Wilson, General Manager at Jonas Chorum. "By connecting Chorum PMS with Ariane's proven self-service technology, we're helping properties modernize operations and meet guests where they are — with flexibility, convenience, and efficiency."

As part of the growing Jonas Hospitality portfolio, this partnership underscores Jonas Hospitality's vision to bridge the gap between best-of-breed hospitality solutions and all-in-one platforms. This reinforces Jonas Chorum's mission to help hotels operate more effectively while delivering the seamless experiences today's travelers expect.

"At Ariane, we're committed to helping hotels offer fast, modern, guest-friendly experiences," said Laurent Cardot, Founder & CEO, Ariane Systems. "Integrating with Chorum PMS allows us to deliver exactly that—seamless check-in, smoother operations, and the kind of convenience today's travelers expect. We're thrilled to deepen our integration to the Jonas Hospitality family."

About Jonas Chorum

Jonas Chorum is a suite of cloud-based property management solutions, designed to provide hotels with everything they need to operate more efficiently and cost effectively. Built on the Jonas ARC™ platform, a proven, open integration platform that seamlessly connects all Jonas Hospitality products, as well as third-party systems, Jonas Chorum offers the perfect combination of full-feature tools, affordability and uptime. The result is a truly holistic solution that is both device and platform agnostic, allowing users to manage single or multiple properties from any location, eliminating the need for on-site IT resources and servers. To learn more about Jonas Chorum, please visit jonaschorum.com.

About Ariane Systems

Ariane Systems is the world leader in providing self-check-in and out solutions for the hotel industry with over 3,000 projects deployed. They enable Mobile and Kiosk self-service solutions, including all required hardware, consultancy, and support for services that integrate with the hotel's PMS, keycard system, and secure card payment. Serving hotels from 1 to 5 stars, small to large, independent to branded, Ariane is present in all types of hotels, and all self-service solutions from Ariane are cloud-based.

To learn more about their innovative solutions, visit Ariane.com

