B5 is Back! B5 Blue Returns to 2026 Dodge Durango Lineup, Brings Burst of Heritage High-impact Paint to Muscle SUV's All-HEMI® Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is leveraging its storied muscle car history and legacy of bold, high-impact paint colors by bringing back vintage B5 Blue to the entire 2026 Dodge Durango lineup,

B5 Blue expands 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak program to more than 7 million possible customization options

Last offered on Durango for the 2018 model year, B5 Blue is now available on entire 2026 Dodge Durango model lineup

Vibrant blue exterior paint color is one of the original "High Impact" Mopar paint colors from the late 1960s and early '70s

B5 Blue joins Green Machine as new 2026 model-year Durango exterior paint color

Starting with dealer orders placed Aug. 13, every Durango model comes standard with a legendary HEMI® V-8 engine and delivers best-in-class towing at every trim

Dealer orders open Nov. 4, 2025, at a starting U.S. MSRP of $595

Dodge is leveraging its storied muscle car history and legacy of bold, high-impact paint colors by bringing back vintage B5 Blue to the entire 2026 Durango lineup, marking the first time in eight years that B5 Blue is available on Durango. Customers can also now select B5 Blue exterior paint when customizing their Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak order, which now has more than 7 million possible customization options.

"Adding B5 to Durango, the only three-row muscle SUV, powered by a HEMI® V-8 engine in every model, best-in-class towing at every trim and the ability to seat up to seven, is the perfect blend of bold attitude, family muscle and unmistakable Dodge DNA," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear.

For 2026, B5 Blue joins Green Machine as the newest exterior paint options available across the Durango lineup. And with Dodge's commitment to all-out performance, starting with orders placed on Aug. 13, 2025, every 2026 Durango is all HEMI, all the time, delivering uncompromising power and unmistakable style.

Dealers can start ordering the 2026 Dodge Durango in B5 Blue on Nov. 4, 2025. It will be available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595.

B5 Blue Through the Years

B5 Blue was introduced in the late 1960s and early 1970s as part of the Dodge and Plymouth lineups of "High Impact" colors — a series of bold, vibrant paint options designed to stand out on the street and on the track

It was commonly seen on legendary Mopar vehicles, such as the Dodge Charger, Dodge Coronet R/T, Plymouth Road Runner and Plymouth GTX

Dodge high-impact colors are designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts with names like Plum Crazy, Go Mango and Hellraisin

B5 was reintroduced on the modern Dodge lineup for the 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis