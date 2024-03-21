Baader Bank Chooses Broadridge's Platform for Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting

Broadridge optimizes and delivers transformation and innovation across multiple jurisdictions

NEW YORK and LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baader Bank AG has chosen global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:BR) solution for its regulatory trade and transaction reporting. The agreement further extends Broadridge's strategic relationship with the bank, which is a user of Broadridge's front and middle office suite of solutions for order management, trading and market connectivity.

Baader Bank offers its clients access to a full spectrum of asset classes including equities, bonds, derivatives, and funds/ETFs, as well as primary market transactions. Broadridge's platform supports the bank to effectively meet the evolving requirements across multiple jurisdictions due to today's fast changing regulatory landscape, including MiFID, FinfraG, EMIR (Refit) and SFTR. Baader Bank will adopt Broadridge's holistic reporting solution that will ensure a more unified and comprehensive regulatory reporting framework.

"We are thrilled to support Baader Bank by providing them access to our cutting-edge platform and expertise to transform its risk and compliance capabilities," said Ben Cooling, General Manager, Regulatory Transaction Reporting Solutions at Broadridge. "As banks continue to grapple with the challenges of meeting complex regulatory demands, we are extremely proud that Broadridge continues to be the preferred technology partner for global financial institutions looking to simplify, transform and innovate across the trade lifecycle."

To find out more about Broadridge's Regulatory Trade and Transaction platform, visit our website here.

About Baader Bank AG

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit https://www.broadridge.com/.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.