BABE BY BUCKED UP MAKES ITS OFFICIAL DEBUT IN MAJOR RETAILERS NATIONWIDE

Introducing new flavor lavender lemonade available in Babe Boost and Babe Pre-workout

OREM, Utah, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up launched its Babe by Bucked Up line last October with a desire to create supplements made by women, for women. With its official launch now six months underway, Babe has become a huge sensation and entered the shelves of multiple large retail stores nationwide, including Scheels, Academy Sports, Fresh Thyme, and as of this week's announcement, The Vitamin Shoppe.

Bucked Up CMO and contributor to the Babe Line, Erin Bettner, invites all women to take care of themselves from the inside out with Babe by Bucked Up supplements.

Babe by Bucked Up includes Babe Pre-workout, Babe Boost, Babe Love, Babe Greens, Babe Collagen, and Babe Balance. All formulas aimed to support women in their health and fitness goals.

"Our goal with Babe was to invite all women to take care of themselves from the inside out and to remember that their true beauty and strength comes from within," said Bucked Up CMO and contributor to the product line, Erin Bettner. "Now with the Babe Line being available in many of the largest retail stores, Babes all over can join us in pursuing this mission."

Bucked Up also announced today its newest Babe flavor drop, Lavender Lemonade, available only in Babe Boost and Babe Pre-workout. This new flavor is a balance between zesty tartness and floral sweetness, ideal for cooling off during the sunnier seasons. Customers can purchase new lavender lemonade at www.buckedup.com.

Bucked Up aims to continue adding products to its Babe Line in the future, prioritizing women's health by specifically formulating them with ingredients women love, including Biotin, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C and more. Babe by Bucked Up also hopes to continue its large distribution in expanding its products so they are available to everyone.

You can learn more about Babe by Bucked Up at www.buckedup.com/shop/babe.

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 38,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

SOURCE Bucked Up