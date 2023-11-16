Babies Best Awards Announces 2023 Winners

Impressive Mix of Well-Known Brands and Industry Newcomers Included in List of Honorees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babies Best Awards, your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care, today announced the winners of its inaugural awards program. The 2023 honorees include the very best of newcomers and industry veterans alike. A full list can be found below with more information at www.babiesbestawards.com/2023-winners.

"We are thrilled to fill a gap in the parenting awards market by offering a legitimate award that is judged by industry experts and accessible to brands large and small," said Babies Best Awards Founder, Samantha Breen. "We were blown away by the fantastic submissions we received, and we're eagerly anticipating what brands will submit next year."

2023 Winners include:

Services

BabyQuip Best Service for Traveling Parents

TotSquad Best Support Services for New Parents



On-the-Go

Mini Bloom Sunny Stick Best Natural Baby Sunscreen

Wonderfold VW4 Volkswagen Stroller Wagon Best Stroller Wagon



Bath + Diapers

Mavey Jaymes Baby Powder Best Organic Baby Powder



Sleep

Dreamland Baby Dream Weighted Sleep Sack* Best Weighted Sleep Sack

Nanit Pro Camera Best Smart Baby Monitor

Nanit Sound + Light Machine* Best Smart Sound Machine

Norani Baby Snugababe™ Sleep Pod Best Organic Swaddle



Health

Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Best Colic Solution for Babies



Nursing + Feeding

Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle Best Baby Bottle Set

Haakaa Happii Bear Silicone Goody Pouch Best Reusable Baby Feeding Pouches

Medela Freestyle™ Hands-free Breast Pump Best New Portable Breast Pump



Clothing

Davin & Adley Mia Boxer Short Best Postpartum Recovery Underwear for Moms

Kyte Baby Toddler Pajamas Best Toddler PJs



Toys + Education

cuddle+kind Charlie the Honey Bear Best Gifts That Give Back

Matchstick Monkey Banana and Monkey Teething Gift Set Best Baby Teethers



eCommerce

Hello Postpartum Best Postpartum Resource for Moms



Babies Best Awards utilized a panel of featured judges and industry experts, as well as real parents, to test and rank each product and service on a 30-point scale. The judging criteria prioritized safety, quality, design, cost and functionality among other key factors with the goal of celebrating innovation and excellence in all things related to babies and parenting.

Featured judges for this year's awards included:

For more information or to subscribe to emails for 2024, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com .

About Babies Best Awards:

Founded in 2023 by Samantha Breen, a seasoned publicist with almost 15 years of experience in the baby industry, Babies Best Awards is your trusted source for discovering the most exceptional products and services in the world of baby care. Our comprehensive evaluation process is driven by a team of experts who meticulously assess and review each submission. We look beyond the marketing hype to identify products and services that truly stand out in terms of safety, quality, functionality, and innovation in their respective categories. For more information, please visit www.babiesbestawards.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

*Note the AAP recommendations on weighted sleepwear and sound machines. Babies Best Awards recommends speaking with your doctor regarding the pros and cons of such products.

