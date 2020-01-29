Babson Entrepreneurship Professor Emerita Patricia Greene Receives Max Wortman USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award For Entrepreneurship

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship ( USASBE ) has honored Babson College Entrepreneurship Professor Emerita Patricia Greene with the Max S. Wortman , Jr. Award for Lifetime Achievement in Entrepreneurship.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with Patti Greene on numerous initiatives and have observed first-hand the myriad contributions she has made to fostering entrepreneurship and economic development for thousands of small businesses across the country and around the world. No one is more deserving of the USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship," said Babson Professor of Finance Richard T. Bliss , National Academic Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses .

"Greene has had a stellar academic career, with more than 80 publications including 7 books and more than 6500 citations," said Babson Vice Provost of Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Candida Brush . Her most recent publication is the just released Diana International Impact Report , which call for new models of funding for entrepreneurial women.

About Greene

Patricia G. Greene most recently served as the 18th Director of the Women's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor. Previously she held the Paul T. Babson Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies at Babson College where she served first as Dean of the Undergraduate School, then Provost. As the founding National Academic Director for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, she was the chief architect of the program and led the team responsible for design, development, training, delivery and assessment. She also served as the global academic director for 10,000 Women. She is a founding member of the Diana Project™ studying women entrepreneurs and their access to venture capital. Her research to date focused primarily on entrepreneurial opportunities and resources and she is the author or co-author of a range of academic papers and books, including reports on women's entrepreneurship for the Diana Project, The Coca-Cola Company's 5X20 project, GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) and 10,000 Women.

Greene holds a BS from The Pennsylvania State University, MBA from University of Nevada - Las Vegas and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. Greene is a past federal appointee to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Small Business Development Centers and a current IC2 Fellow at UT Austin. Prior to becoming a professor, she worked primarily in the health care industry. She is also a former co-owner of Artworks, in Gettysburg, PA. She is the daughter of Eugene and Nancy Kramer of Hamburg, PA. Greene and her husband, Kenneth, have three sons and they currently reside in Austin, TX.

About the Award

Established in 2004, The Max S. Wortman, Jr. /USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship was instituted on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the founding of the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE). The award is presented to a worthy recipient in recognition for a lifetime of entrepreneurial achievement that encompasses the ideals of entrepreneurial activity. Eligibility extends both to those whose life's pursuits supported and advocated entrepreneurial ideals as well as those who have pursued a lifetime of successful venture creation. The Awards Committee shall consider the originality, depth, breadth and impact of the entire body of the nominees' entrepreneurial pursuits and impact.

Criteria includes:

All nominees shall have risen to the highest level of entrepreneurial achievement in either academia or practice throughout the nominee's lifetime.

Nominees should be an individual or organization who (which) has consistently demonstrated an unwavering drive, dedication, and determination for pursuing entrepreneurism in education, commerce, and/or other venues.

Candidates should have devoted a lifetime of commitment to individual, organizational, and/or social entrepreneurship.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

