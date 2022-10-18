Baby Diaper Market to Rise at 5% CAGR during the Forecast Period - TMR Study

The global baby diaper market is expected to grow as people's knowledge regarding toddler and newborn hygiene increases

Due to its superior comfort compared to cloth diapers, disposable diapers have achieved universal acceptability amongst consumers in the US

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2021, the value of global baby diaper market stood at US$ 36.5 Bn. It is predicted that the global market is anticipated to rise at 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global baby diaper market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 59.4 Bn. The future business opportunities in baby diaper are being influenced by an increasing awareness about hygiene and technological innovations in diapers. Growth in the use of baby products, particularly diapers, has been accelerated by rising disposable income in developing nations.

In order to increase the use of baby diapers amongst low-income populations across the world, institutions, non-profit organizations, and governments are providing funds. This is expected to create potential business opportunity for baby diaper. Leading market companies are spending on R&D to provide high-quality, non-toxic, long-lasting, and also allergen-free products derived from plant-based components. In order to diversify their revenue sources, they are also raising awareness about baby diapers utilizing a range of physical as well as online platforms.

Based on value, in 2021, North America accounted for a sizeable portion of the global market for baby diaper. The regional market is being driven by high level of living as well as an increase in public awareness of baby cleanliness and health. The North America market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to ongoing technological advances in the regional industry.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, in 2021, the disposable diaper segment accounted for a sizable portion of the global market. Unlike cloth diapers, disposable baby diapers are easier to use and is estimated to come up as one of the key trends in the baby diaper. They are disposable after each use and have high absorbing qualities.

In order to meet the rising demand for baby diaper among users in low-income groups and the developing world, companies are producing low-cost baby diapers. Additionally, they are working together to distribute baby diapers on a huge scale through charitable institutions and organizations.

Major investments are being made by key vendors in baby diaper for the development of infant diapers. Compared to an adult, a newborn's skin is much more porous, thinner, as well as capable of absorbing substances more quickly. Baby diapers made of plant-based materials including hemp, cotton, and bamboo are increasingly being offered by major manufacturers so as to gain competitive edge in the market.

In developing nations, several businesses and organizations are promoting the use of infant diapers. The market for infant diapers is also expanding in these regions due to expansion of the personal hygiene industry. In developing markets, loose baby diapers are preferred since they are economical and easily disposable.

Global Baby Diaper Market: Key Competitors

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Bambo Nature USA

The Honest Company, Inc.

Seventh Generation Inc.

Global Baby Diaper Market: Segmentation

Type

Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Training Nappies

Swim Pants

By Style

Tape Style

Pant Style

By Absorption Level

Low

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

