Baby Food And Infant Formula Market size is set to grow by USD 34378.13 mn from 2023-2027, new product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby food and infant formula market size is estimated to grow by USD 34378.13 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.96% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Infant formula and Baby food), Type (Milk formula, Dried baby food, Prepared baby food, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The organic baby food and infant formula market is experiencing significant growth due to parents' perception of better health and absence of harmful substances. Guidelines ensure organic production, with no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, preservatives, hormones, or antibiotics. Dried baby food, cereals, dairy, and poultry products adhere to these standards. Changing lifestyles, increased consumer spending, and awareness campaigns have boosted sales. Key players include Reckitt, Catalyst Organization, Sugarlogix, and start-ups. Market sizes and consumer price indexes are monitored through platforms like Statista and national statistical offices. Forecasting techniques like exponential trend smoothing and current exchange rates provide market updates.

Market Challenges

The baby food and infant formula market is significantly influenced by product recalls due to contamination, primarily packaging and manufacturing issues. B2C enterprises face market size contraction as consumers lose trust and companies incur additional costs from legal litigations. Key trends include rising income levels, working mothers, and the growing nuclear family population. The nutrition sector, including pharmacies, convenience stores, and healthcare facilities, caters to essential infant needs. Major players like Timios and Danone prioritize food safety and stringent regulations in response to global awareness and increasing consumer demand for organic, lactose-free, and hypoallergenic options.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This baby food and infant formula market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Infant formula

1.2 Baby food Type 2.1 Milk formula

2.2 Dried baby food

2.3 Prepared baby food

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Infant formula- Baby food and infant formula markets have experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing working mother population and rising health awareness among consumers. Baby food manufacturers, such as Danone and Reckitt, have capitalized on this trend by expanding their product offerings to include organic baby food and e-commerce options. However, the production of baby food and infant formula comes with challenges, including low wages and stress for laborers, milk production, and stringent regulations for food safety. Convenience-oriented lifestyles and rapid urbanization have led to an increase in demand for instant baby cereal, dried baby food, and freeze-dried finger foods. Middle-class families, in particular, have disposable income to spend on premium baby food products. Traditional packaged food companies, like Timios and Catalyst Organization, are also entering the market, offering hygienic and nutritionally valuable options with additional nutrients and flavor variety. Pregnant women and new mothers, especially during lockdown measures, have relied on these products to ensure their infants' health and development. Infant formula, which contains both casein and whey proteins, has become a popular alternative to breast milk for working mothers. Despite advancements in formula production, it is essential to note that these products differ from breast milk in their amino acid and protein composition. Start-ups, like Sugarlogix, are also entering the market, offering innovative solutions, such as plant-based baby food and infant formula. With the changing lifestyles and increasing demand for baby food and infant formula, it is crucial that manufacturers adhere to stringent regulations and maintain the highest standards of hygiene and nutritional value.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Baby Food and Infant Formula Market within the B2C enterprises sector experiences significant growth due to rising income levels and changing consumer trends. Key drivers include the increasing working mother population and the shift towards nuclear families. The nutrition sector, encompassing essential nutrition for infants, has gained prominence on the Statista platform and various national statistical offices, international institutions, and trade associations. Food technology advances, such as breast milk preservation, have revolutionized the industry. Healthcare facilities and baby health concerns further fuel market sizes. Baby food manufacturers cater to the demand for organic options through e-commerce channels. The intersection of these factors underscores the market's potential and importance within the broader consumer spending landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Baby Food and Infant Formula market is a significant sector in the consumer goods industry. This market caters to the nutritional needs of infants and toddlers, offering a variety of products such as milk-based and cereal-based formulas, fruit and vegetable purees, and organic options. Consumers seek high-quality, safe, and convenient products for their little ones. Companies focus on innovation, sustainability, and ethical sourcing to meet these demands. The market is driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increasing awareness of child health and nutrition. Trends include the rise of e-commerce, personalized nutrition, and functional ingredients. The market is competitive, with key players investing in research and development, marketing, and distribution strategies to capture market share. The future of the Baby Food and Infant Formula market looks promising, with opportunities for growth in emerging markets and the development of new product categories.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Infant Formula



Baby Food

Type

Milk Formula



Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio