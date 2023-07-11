Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to grow by USD 34,378.13 million from 2022 to 2027|Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby food and infant formula market size is set to grow by USD 34,378.13 million between 2022 and 2027. The market will register a CAGR of 6.96%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the baby food and infant formula market include Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby food and infant formula market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers baby food and infant formula under SIMILAC.

Beingmate Co. Ltd.: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Beingmate Love Plus, Sohomin, and Beingmate Green Love.

Danone SA: The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Protinex Vanilla, Protinex Mango, Protinex Bytes, Aptamil Preterm, Dexolac Premium, Dexolac Hi KAL, and others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The baby food and infant formula market is segmented as follows:

Product

Infant Formula



Baby Food

Type

Milk Formula



Dried Baby Food



Prepared Baby Food



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The infant formula segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing number of working mothers and the growing health awareness among customers, the segment is experiencing growth momentum. Moreover, infant formula products are made from modified cow milk and are infused with vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and vegetable oils. For instance, they contain iron, which aids in preventing anemia. Infant formula products are available in two forms, namely ready-to-feed liquid infant formula and powdered infant formula. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Detailed insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, download a sample report!

Key Drivers- The launch of new products drives the growth of the baby food and infant formula market during the forecast period. The launches not only help increase the revenue flow of companies but also expands their consumer base. They provide a competitive advantage to players and help them increase their market share. For instance, in March 2021, Hochdorf launched goat milk infant formula for its Bimbosan brand, while in January 2021, Bunge Loders Croklaan (BLC) launched a premium liquid ingredient for baby formula. This allows manufacturers to adjust to regional differences in mother's milk. In April 2020, Nestle SA Gerber launched Good Start A2 Toddler Drink and Gerber Good Start A2 Infant Formula, which contain easy-to-digest A2 B-casein protein. Hence, such launches boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends- The increasing demand for organic baby food products is an emerging market trend.

Major Challenges- The increasing number of product recalls hinders the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food and infant formula market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby food and infant formula market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby food and infant formula market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food and infant formula market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The baby food maker market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 411.17 million. This baby food maker market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food preparation products and bottle preparation products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the major factors driving the baby food maker market growth is technological innovations and portfolio extensions.

The frozen baby food market size is expected to increase to USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the frozen baby food market segmentation by product (frozen ready meals, frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen meat, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in the working women population is notably driving the frozen baby food market growth.

Baby Food And Infant Formula Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,378.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, GreenSpace Brands Inc., HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Hero Group, Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., PZ Cussons Plc, Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd., and Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

