Baby Food Global Market Report 2022 - by Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region

The global baby food market is expected to grow from $43.41 billion in 2021 to $46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The baby food market is expected to grow to $58.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Major players in the baby food market are Abbott Nutrition, Bellamy Organics, Danone, Hero-Group, Mead Johnson, Nestle, Perrigo Company, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Hain Celestial, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell soups, Yili, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DMK Group, Heinz, and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd.



The baby food market consists of the sale of baby food products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the food products consumed by kids and infants. Baby food is any smooth, easily swallowed food that is created specifically for infants between the ages of four to six months and two years.



The main types of baby food are milk formula, dried baby food, ready-to-feed baby food, and other types. Milk formula is a synthetic alternative to breast milk that is used to feed babies. It can be purchased as a powder to be blended with water or as an instant liquid. They are of various categories such as organic, and conventional. Baby foods are based on various distribution channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, specialty stores, and online.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the baby food market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baby food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The baby food market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baby food market statistics, including baby food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baby food market share, detailed baby food market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baby food industry. This baby food market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing working women population is significantly driving the growth of the baby food market. The working women depend highly on baby food to keep their babies with proper nutrition as they cannot spend more time at home, leading to an increase in the demand for baby food. For example, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit of the United States Department of Labor, in 2019, there were 76,852,000 women aged 16 and above in the labor force, accounting for nearly half of the entire workforce (47.0%). This increasing working women population invariably increases the demand and sales of baby food. Hence, the growing working women population is expected to drive the growth of the baby food market in the coming years.



Vegan-based baby food is the key trend in the baby food market. The vegan-based baby food is considered nutritious and safe for babies. The key players in the baby food market are focusing on launching vegan-based baby food products. For instance, in February 2022, Tiny Organics, a firm focused on early childhood nutrition and based in the United States, launched a line of plant-based finger snacks aimed at encouraging youngsters to try new foods.

Baby-led weaning (BLW) encourages young children to feed themselves at their speed, and the Tiny Beginnings range is the first non-puree baby food produced for BLW. For babies aged 4 to 8 months, the new range includes six vegetable-forward meal options with a variety of textures and easy-to-grasp sizes. Tiny's meals are 100% organic, include no added sugar or salt, and are designed to suit the nutritional needs of young children.



In January 2021, Hero Group, a consumer food manufacturer based in Switzerland has acquired Baby Gourmet for an undisclosed amount. As a result of this acquisition, Hero Group plans to expand its category presence, and the acquisition will reportedly provide the company with a new platform to enter the Canadian infant food market with an organic product line. Baby Gourmet is a Canadian-based company that produces organic meals and snacks for babies.



The countries covered in the baby food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



