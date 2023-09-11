Baby High Chairs and Booster Seats Market to grow by USD 1.003 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The high consumer awareness of ergonomic baby products in mature developed markets to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby high chairs and booster seats market size is expected to grow by USD 1.003 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by type (High chairs and Booster seats), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high consumer awareness of ergonomic baby products in mature developed markets is driving market growth. With a global upswing in urbanization rates and a growing emphasis on ergonomic considerations within the realm of baby products, parents are exhibiting an augmented demand for ergonomic seating solutions tailored for toddlers and infants. This surge is significantly propelled by the amplifying influence of social media platforms and targeted marketing campaigns, fostering a notable expansion within the baby high chairs and booster seats market. Consequently, companies are directing increased investments toward promoting and advertising ergonomic seating options for toddlers and infants, thereby elevating awareness. As a result, the market for baby high chairs and booster seats is poised for considerable growth during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby High Chairs and Booster Seats Market 2023-2027

Baby High Chairs And Booster Seats Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the baby high chairs and booster seats market by Type (High chairs and Booster seats), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The high chairs segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is poised to sustain its dominance within the global baby high chairs and booster seat market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to augmented consumer disposable income and heightened awareness of high chair applications in North America and Europe . Key industry players such as StarAndDaisy and others are effectively catering to the demand for versatile high chairs catering to infants and toddlers. The surge in dual-income households, driven by an increasing number of working mothers, drives market expansion. Due to the various benefits of baby high chairs, consumers are willing to pay higher prices as well, which is likely to further propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

Europe is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the region, the US stands as the leading market propelled by innovative product offerings from companies and a heightened awareness regarding baby care items. Presently, the predominant distribution channels for the baby high chairs and booster seats market encompass hypermarkets and supermarkets. Nonetheless, a noteworthy shift towards E-commerce is evident, with platforms like Amazon and eBay gaining prominence for product distribution, notably within this region. It's noteworthy that market growth has demonstrated a degree of stability, attributed to the dwindling birth rate, especially notable in North America . However, this trend is offset by a reduced infant mortality rate, effectively buoying market expansion. Especially, product innovations stand as a pivotal driver poised to further accelerate regional market growth during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The adoption of distribution channel expansion strategies by companies is a major trend in the market. Companies are employing competitive approaches to broaden their market reach, such as adopting omnichannel retailing techniques. This creates fresh opportunities for promoting and delivering their products through various retailers and online shopping platforms. The e-commerce sector is gaining significant importance as a sales avenue for the high chairs and booster seat markets, with notable players like Amazon.com and Alibaba Group leading the way. As a result, these companies strategies targeting baby high chairs and booster seats capitalize on untapped market potential. Consequently, focusing on expanding distribution channels to sell these products is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The decline in the birth rate globally is challenging market growth. Both developed nations like the UK, the US, France, Japan, and Canada, and developing nations like China and Brazil, have been experiencing declining birth rates in recent years. This trend can be attributed to factors such as religious beliefs, the rise in the number of working women, greater urbanization, and evolving global lifestyles. According to data from the World Bank Group, the global birth rate decreased from 18.17 per 1,000 individuals in 2018 to 17% in 2021. Furthermore, shifts in culture towards smaller family sizes of 3 to 4 members, the growing expenses associated with raising a family, and increased access to contraceptives play pivotal roles in driving down birth rates. As a result, these factors are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the Baby High Chairs And Booster Seats Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Alpine Industries, Artsana Spa, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cobabies Children Articles Xiamen Co. Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, L.A.Baby, Love N Care Australia Pty Ltd., MAISON DRUCKER S.A.S , Mangochairs, Newell Brands Inc., Peg Perego SpA, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rimarket LLC, River Baby, SND Digital Retails LLP, sygaindia, UCL shop, W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Xiamen Baby Pretty Products Co. Ltd.

Baby High Chairs And Booster Seats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.003 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpine Industries, Artsana Spa, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc., Cobabies Children Articles Xiamen Co. Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, L.A.Baby, Love N Care Australia Pty Ltd., MAISON DRUCKER S.A.S, Mangochairs, Newell Brands Inc., Peg Perego SpA, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rimarket LLC, River Baby, SND Digital Retails LLP, sygaindia, UCL shop, W.M. BARR Co. Inc., and Xiamen Baby Pretty Products Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

