Baby Kingdom Enables Parents to Provide Quality Care for Their Children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern informed consumers are increasingly aware of how important it is to consider what goes into their health and hygiene products. Harmful ingredients like synthetics, silicones, mineral oil, PEG's, DEA's, SLS, and parabens are constantly finding their way into formulas. While this is difficult enough to navigate as an adult, choosing products for one's children is infinitely more intimidating.

This concern is what pushed the team behind Baby Kingdom to develop their innovative line of luxury baby care and family care products. "We use good quality extracts within all our products," explains Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, "because our customers are very aware of what they are putting onto their babies' skin. They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

This has motivated the Baby Kingdom product development team to use natural ingredients to get the job done. The company utilizes options like vitamin E, coconut oil, nettle leaf extracts, and Aloe vera to provide high-quality formulas that are both gentle and effective on a baby's sensitive skin.

Over time, the company has expanded the application of its skincare knowledge to tackle more severe concerns, as well. "Due to the exceptional results achieved from our Body Cream," Roberts says, "we have also been able to provide parents with a natural and effective alternative to prescribed eczema treatments. This is important for many parents, as an increasing number of babies and children are suffering from sensitive skin conditions like this. This makes safety and efficacy for sensitive skin a critical element for our brand. We need parents to trust that they are getting safe, proven solutions when they invest in the Baby Kingdom way."

While there continues to be an endless number of baby care options available, few of these are setting a standard as high as Baby Kingdom. The ability to opt for skincare and hygiene products that are trusted and safe is difficult to overstate. The company's recent launch in the U.S. comes as a welcome relief for the millions of American parents who are facing the challenge of caring for their children's sensitive skin on a daily basis.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

