Baby Kingdom Offers Ethical, Effective Baby Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators of Baby Kingdom are well aware of the fact that every parent has to struggle with balancing ethics and efficacy as they shop for products for their loved ones. Baby products, in particular, are difficult to source, as most caretakers aren't willing to compromise one iota when it comes to things like their baby's care and comfort. At the same time, the thought of creating an unstable future for their children through the practices of the present can also weigh on a parent's mind.

This desire for uncompromising quality backed by sound ethical standards is what led to the creation of Baby Kingdom. The growing brand was founded in Hampshire and currently operates out of Warwick in the U.K. It recently expanded its international footprint by entering the U.S. marketplace, as well.

Since its inception, the label has operated as an organization developed by parents with children in mind. Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, speaks to this central focus, "Baby Kingdom has been created using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish, and heal." The company spokesperson elaborates by saying, "We use good quality extracts within all our products because our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin."

Roberts goes on to point out that parents want to be reassured that their family-care products aren't filled with harmful ingredients. To that end, Baby Kingdom utilizes well-known natural items such as argan oil, aloe vera, nettle leaf extract, and chamomile to achieve safe, effective results. Baby Kingdom products are also hypoallergenic, sensitive-skin-friendly, and dermatologically tested.

While efficacy is a core standard for Baby Kingdom, the company's commitment to excellence doesn't stop there. The ambitious enterprise also adheres to a growing set of sustainability standards, as well. The Baby Kingdom team ensures that its products are vegan-friendly, 100% recyclable, and as natural as possible.

The consequence of this commitment to efficacy and ethics is a line of baby products that is safe and effective for sensitive baby skin while also maintaining peace of mind through ethics and sustainability. This adherence to such high standards gives Baby Kingdom's products a luxurious feel, even if its price points remain fiercely competitive.

For those looking for a product that takes both their children and the Earth into consideration, Baby Kingdom is well worth looking into.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has had a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .



Please direct inquiries to:

Loria Keliher

(954) 631-6245

[email protected]

SOURCE Baby Kingdom