Baby Kingdom Officially Launches on Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From day one, the family-focused health and wellness brand Baby Kingdom has always made it a goal to set a new standard in the baby care industry. The company's products have quickly attracted a following in its home country of Great Britain, as parents have come to see the brand as a high-quality, luxury option to care for their children's sensitive baby skin.

In mid-2021, Baby Kingdom started the process of bringing its products to the U.S. Now that it has cleared the various regulatory and importation hurdles, the company is proud to announce that its products are officially available to American customers through the first major Baby Kingdom North American retailer, Amazon.com.

"We're very excited to officially launch in the U.S.," says Baby Kingdom's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, "It's been a long process, but it's well worth the effort to make sure that Americans can benefit from our products."

As already mentioned, Baby Kingdom products have a well-established reputation, both for their efficacy and their use of gentle, natural ingredients. "Key ingredients include Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Nettle Leaf Extract," Roberts explains, adding that "These extracts possess excellent hydrating, nourishing, and healing properties." Along with carefully sourced, quality ingredients, Baby Kingdom products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly, and suitable for sensitive skin. The packaging is 100% recyclable, as well.

While Baby Kingdom's recent launch on Amazon is exciting, it's just the first step on the road to bringing the brand's popular products to American consumers. The company looks forward to building up its e-commerce presence in the months to come. It also has plans to expand to the shelves of many major U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers. This increase in availability will ensure that American parents have quick and easy access to a high-quality hygiene solution as they seek out products that can effectively clean, moisturize, and otherwise care for their babies' skin.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

