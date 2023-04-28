BABY RHINO NAMED IN HONOR OF SAFARI WEST LEGACY

Meet Otto Lang, our Bouncing Baby Rhino!

SONOMA, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're thrilled to announce that our baby rhino has finally been named!

Born on April 2, Otto Lang was named in honor of Safari West founder Peter Lang's father. After receiving several name suggestions from our staff and visitors, the name Otto was embraced by Peter as it honors the memory of his beloved father, a noted Hollywood film producer.

"While Dad was laying out shots and directing his actors," Peter remembers, "I was playing with the animal costars of shows like Daktari and Sea Hunt. On those Hollywood backlots I met lions, chimpanzees, and other amazing creatures. They fascinated me and that fascination has never faded. I guess you could say I discovered my passion." These backstage experiences sparked a lifelong passion that would eventually lead Peter to the hills of Sonoma County and the founding of Safari West.

Otto Lang 's birth is not only a reason for joy and celebration, but it also serves as a living reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation efforts. The birth is a small, yet significant, triumph in our collective efforts to safeguard these magnificent creatures.

Otto is healthy and an active baby rhino. He has become a beloved addition to our family and has captured our hearts with his curious, playful spirit and sweet nature. We look forward to watching him grow up and cannot wait for you to meet him!

MEDIA LINKS INCLUDE PHOTO STILLS AND UNEDITED VIDEO CLIPS BY WILL BUCQUOY

CONTACT:

Aphrodite Caserta

[email protected]

707-575-5275

SOURCE Safari West