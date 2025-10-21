Baby Safety Alliance Reveals 2025 Awards of Excellence Winners

Recognizing the year's most standout baby and children's products

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Safety Alliance (previously JPMA) proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Awards of Excellence, honoring this year's most breakthrough baby and children's products. Selected by a panel of safety experts, retailers, and journalists, these products represent the best in design, functionality, and real-life solutions for families.

"Every product here started with a simple question: How can we make life better for a family?" said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Baby Safety Alliance. "That's what true excellence in product development looks like in our industry—small, meaningful innovations that add up to safer beginnings."

Established in 1989, the Awards of Excellence (formerly the JPMA Innovation Awards) remains the longest-running product competition in the baby and children's industry. Each year, entries are evaluated for their innovation, market impact, and potential to improve safety and convenience for families.

"We're honored to be named Best in Show in this year's Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence. As an organization that sets the standard for safety and innovation in our industry, recognition from the Baby Safety Alliance makes this award especially meaningful," said Jon Conaway, VP of Product Management at Evenflo. "At Evenflo, everything we create starts with one goal: making life easier and safer for parents and their little ones. This recognition for the Revolve180™ LiteMax NXT™ with SensorySoothe™ reinforces that mission and motivates us to keep innovating with purpose."

2025 Awards of Excellence Winners

Best in Show

Evenflo® Revolve180™ LiteMax™ NXT with SensorySoothe™

Parents' Pick

Fisher-Price® 3 in 1 Kick & Sway™ Activity Gym

Most Innovative

Charlie's House - Virtual Safety Experience

Child Restraint Systems

Chicco Fit360® Zip ClearTex® Rotating Convertible Car Seat

Design/Fashion/Style

Evenflo® Shyft Intuiti+™ Travel System Featuring Revolve180™ LiteMax NXT with SensorySoothe™ with Green & Gentle

Feeding/Bathing/Changing

Munchkin BOND® Silicone Glass Bottle

Infant/Parent Care

Munchkin Flow Nipple Shield +

Nursery

Storkcraft® Casablanca™ Deluxe 5-in-1 Convertible Storage Crib with Toddler Guardrail

On The Go

Safety 1st® Turn and Go™ 360° Rotating Modular Travel System

Play/Entertainment

Fisher-Price® 3 in 1 Kick & Sway™ Activity Gym

Safety

Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT

Stroller

WonderFold L4 Quad Stroller Wagon (4 Seater)

Winners were selected by an independent panel of experts representing the baby industry, safety organizations, retailers, and media.

"Judging by the products entered into this year's Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence, the future of baby gear is bright!" said Martina Garvey, Senior Editor at The Bump and 2025 judge. "Thoughtful design and technological advances go hand in hand to create innovative products that help remove common pain points for new parents."

The 2025 judges included:

Adrienne Gallardo, Program Manager, Doernbecher Injury Prevention Program, Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Martina Garvey, Senior Commerce Editor, The Bump

Callie Hoffman, Director of Advocacy, All For Moms Foundation

Shenoah Miller, External Relations, Customer Trust, Amazon

Kylee Rogers, Vice President, Best Practice Quality LLC

The Baby Safety Alliance extends appreciation to Prego Expo for hosting the 2025 Awards of Excellence winners' announcement and for their continued partnership in celebrating innovation and safety for families.

Click to view full descriptions and high-resolution images of the winning products, and access the press kit.

The Awards of Excellence serve as a fundraiser for the Baby Safety Foundation, supporting initiatives that reduce preventable injuries and improve outcomes for infants and toddlers.

About the Awards of Excellence

The Baby Safety Alliance Awards of Excellence recognizes the products, services, and solutions in the prenatal to preschool market and serves as a key fundraiser for the Baby Safety Alliance's philanthropic arm, the Baby Safety Foundation, which supports better outcomes for infants and toddlers. Initiated in 1989, the Awards of Excellence (formerly the JPMA Innovation Awards) is the longest running product competition in the baby and children's industry.

About the Baby Safety Alliance

The Baby Safety Alliance is the trusted voice for baby and children's product safety across North America. Formerly known as JPMA, the Alliance advances safety through advocacy, education, product testing, and philanthropy. Its Verification Program independently tests thousands of products annually across 30+ categories to ensure they meet the highest safety, performance, and functionality standards. The Alliance also offers free guidance for parents and caregivers through Baby Safety University and supports families through the Baby Safety Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity.

About the Baby Safety Foundation

The Baby Safety Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Baby Safety Alliance. Founded in 2021, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

