The 3 Most Common Baby Safety Mistakes (and How to Fix Them)

Baby Safety Alliance launches new campaign and free Baby Safety Guide during September's Baby Safety Month

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every parent wants to protect their baby. But even the most well-meaning caregivers often make safety mistakes without realizing it. This September during Baby Safety Month , the Baby Safety Alliance is spotlighting the three most common baby safety mistakes and how to fix them.

"Parenting today comes with a flood of advice, but not all of it is rooted in safety science," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Baby Safety Alliance. "We want to cut through the noise and give parents guidance they can trust. These three mistakes are common and fixable. Knowing about them can help save lives."

Mistake #1: Believing All Baby Products Are Safe

Not all baby products are required to undergo safety testing consistent with industry standards, and risk increases with secondhand or imported items. In 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued more than 200 recalls, including over 20 involving infant and child products. A 2024 What to Expect survey found that 65% of Gen Z and 59% of Millennial parents are buying more secondhand due to inflation.

The Fix:

Check cpsc.gov/recalls or nhtsa.gov/recalls before using any baby product. Look for the Verified Product Seal from the Baby Safety Alliance, which confirms a product has passed independent testing and meets current safety standards.

Mistake #2: Using Car Seats Incorrectly or Moving Kids to the Next Stage Too Soon

Car seats save lives, but to provide the best protection, they must be used correctly. Unfortunately, many families make critical mistakes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), half of all car seats are misused in a way that can reduce their ability to protect a child during a crash. Common issues include loose harnesses, incorrect recline angles, and moving a child into a booster seat too soon.

New federal regulations require car seats to include clearer, easier-to-understand instruction labels for proper use. Car seats will also be required to meet side-impact testing standards, and some models already comply with those requirements today. These changes were driven by years of advocacy from the Baby Safety Alliance , Safe Kids Worldwide and other advocacy groups.

The Fix:

Read and follow the instructions that come with your car seat. If you have questions, contact the manufacturer's customer service. You can also have your car seat checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST), usually at no charge. Checks are available nationwide, including during Child Passenger Safety Week, September 21-27. Find tools and technician directories at SafeKids.org and BabySafetyMonth.org .

Mistake #3: Creating an Unsafe Sleep Environment Without Realizing It

Soft bedding, pillows, stuffed animals, and inclined sleepers may seem cozy, but can increase risk of suffocation. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports that nearly 3,500 babies die each year in the U.S. from sleep-related causes.

The Fix:

Follow the ABCs of safe sleep: Alone, on their Back, in a Crib or bassinet with a firm, flat surface. Keep the sleep space free of soft objects, and never let a baby sleep in a swing or lounger.

"Many parents are trying to create comfort, not realizing that what looks cozy to us can actually be dangerous for a baby," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Baby Safety Alliance. "We want families to know that simple, bare, and firm is not just safe—it's lifesaving."

Free Digital Guide for First-Time Parents: The Baby Safety Manual

This year's campaign centers on Baby Safety 101 , a free digital manual from the Baby Safety Foundation that gives parents practical, trustworthy guidance for their baby's first year. The manual distills evidence-based guidance from pediatricians, safety experts, and an emergency room physician into a short, visually engaging format that parents can trust. Covering everything from safe sleep and babyproofing to feeding and product selection, it puts reliable, practical answers right at families' fingertips.

"Most parents aren't lacking love. They're lacking access to trustworthy, simple safety information," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Baby Safety Alliance and the Baby Safety Foundation. "Baby Safety 101 was designed as a tool for families in their baby's first year, offering guidance right from the start of their parenting journey."

Read the free manual, Baby Safety 101 , and follow @BabySafetyAlliance on social media throughout September for more tips and resources.

About the Baby Safety Alliance

The Baby Safety Alliance is the trusted voice for baby and children's product safety across North America. Formerly known as JPMA, the Alliance advances safety through advocacy, education, product testing, and philanthropy. Its Verification Program independently tests thousands of products annually across 30+ categories to ensure they meet the highest safety, performance, and functionality standards. The Alliance also offers free guidance for parents and caregivers through Baby Safety University and supports families through the Baby Safety Foundation , a 501(c)(3) charity.

About the Baby Safety Foundation

The Baby Safety Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Baby Safety Alliance. Founded in 2021, our 501(c)(3) charitable organization aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.

