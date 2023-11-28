Baby Shark Joins Cameo's A-List Animated Lineup ahead of 'Cameo Kids Week'

News provided by

Cameo

28 Nov, 2023, 09:02 ET

Cameo Kids Animated Messages will be 25% off all Week; Baby Shark Will Help Fans of All Ages Create Personalized Messages

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo Kids, the platform enabling parents and loved ones to book personalized Cameo videos featuring favorite kid-focused entertainment stars, is announcing the launch of Cameo Kids Week. From November 29th through December 5th, the platform will offer a 25% discount on all its offerings, making every Cameo Kids experience available for less than $20.

Continue Reading
Baby Shark Joins Cameo’s A-List Animated Lineup ahead of 'Cameo Kids Week'
Baby Shark Joins Cameo’s A-List Animated Lineup ahead of 'Cameo Kids Week'

Cameo Kids boasts an impressive array of key talent on its platform, including iconic characters from Sesame Street, CoComelon, Blippi, Thomas the Tank Engine, The Care Bears, L.O.L. Surprise, Ryan's World/Pocket Watch, and Gracie's Corner. Baby Shark joining the group now means that some of the most popular children's characters in the world are available for a personalized message through Cameo Kids.

Together with the launch of Cameo Kids Week, Cameo Kids has unveiled the newest addition to its star-studded lineup: The Pinkfong Company's global phenomenon, Baby Shark. Baby Shark currently boasts over 90 billion views on YouTube, has 400 million app downloads, has over 60 thousand songs and stories for children and families, and also has the most watched video on YouTube. This announcement adds a new layer of excitement to Cameo Kids Week, promising even more magical moments for fans of all ages.  The Baby Shark experience is powered in collaboration with Aquifer Motion, an instant animation platform.

"Baby Shark has one of the most recognizable sound bites in the world." said Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo. "This character is beloved by millions of fans, who now have the ability to directly connect with them for a personalized greeting that only Cameo Kids can deliver."

Leveraging innovative technology, Cameo Kids provides a unique experience that allows every video to be tailored to children in ways not previously available or possible. This makes each video request personalized and special for whoever will be receiving it.

To book a Cameo during Cameo Kids Week or view the list of animated talent, visit http://www.cameo.com/kids.  

About Cameo:
Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over seven years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/.

About The Pinkfong Company: 
The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cameo

Also from this source

Cameo Kids Welcomes Iconic Sesame Street to its Platform

Cameo Kids Welcomes Iconic Sesame Street to its Platform

Cameo Kids is introducing two beloved Sesame Street characters to its platform, Elmo and Cookie Monster, creating personalized messages for children...

Gracie's Corner Joins Cameo Kids to Deliver Personalized Messages to Fans Worldwide

Starting today, Cameo Kids will feature Gracie from Gracie's Corner, the viral YouTube channel that provides a combination of educational, fun, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.