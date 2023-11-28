Baby Shark Joins Cameo’s A-List Animated Lineup ahead of 'Cameo Kids Week'

Cameo Kids Animated Messages will be 25% off all Week; Baby Shark Will Help Fans of All Ages Create Personalized Messages

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo Kids , the platform enabling parents and loved ones to book personalized Cameo videos featuring favorite kid-focused entertainment stars, is announcing the launch of Cameo Kids Week. From November 29th through December 5th, the platform will offer a 25% discount on all its offerings, making every Cameo Kids experience available for less than $20.

Cameo Kids boasts an impressive array of key talent on its platform, including iconic characters from Sesame Street, CoComelon, Blippi, Thomas the Tank Engine, The Care Bears, L.O.L. Surprise, Ryan's World/Pocket Watch, and Gracie's Corner. Baby Shark joining the group now means that some of the most popular children's characters in the world are available for a personalized message through Cameo Kids.

Together with the launch of Cameo Kids Week, Cameo Kids has unveiled the newest addition to its star-studded lineup: The Pinkfong Company's global phenomenon, Baby Shark. Baby Shark currently boasts over 90 billion views on YouTube, has 400 million app downloads, has over 60 thousand songs and stories for children and families, and also has the most watched video on YouTube. This announcement adds a new layer of excitement to Cameo Kids Week, promising even more magical moments for fans of all ages. The Baby Shark experience is powered in collaboration with Aquifer Motion, an instant animation platform.

"Baby Shark has one of the most recognizable sound bites in the world." said Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo. "This character is beloved by millions of fans, who now have the ability to directly connect with them for a personalized greeting that only Cameo Kids can deliver."

Leveraging innovative technology, Cameo Kids provides a unique experience that allows every video to be tailored to children in ways not previously available or possible. This makes each video request personalized and special for whoever will be receiving it.

To book a Cameo during Cameo Kids Week or view the list of animated talent, visit http://www.cameo.com/kids .

About Cameo:

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over seven years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/ .

About The Pinkfong Company:

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

