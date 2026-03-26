Partners with HYBE's Supertone to enable fan-created content using REDREX AI voices

Surpassed 500K followers and 21M TikTok views since its October 2025 debut

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced a collaboration with HYBE's AI voice technology company Supertone to expand fan-driven content creation for its new IP, REDREX.

Through the partnership, official character voices from REDREX will be available on Supertone Play, Supertone's AI voice creation platform. By making character-based text-to-speech (TTS) voices, the companies aim to enable fans to create memes, dubbed videos, and other short-form content using REDREX character voices.

The Pinkfong Company Introduces AI Voice-Powered Fan Creation for New IP “REDREX”

REDREX is a short-form animated office comedy designed for social platforms. The series centers on Rex, a "workaphobic" dinosaur who seems to be allergic to work — especially Mondays. Each episode runs approximately one to three minutes and humorously captures the ups and downs of office life. The series resonates with Gen Z and millennials navigating the humor and challenges of modern workplace culture.

As part of the collaboration, Supertone Play will leverage its advanced voice models, including Sona Speech 1 and Sona Speech 2, which support 23 languages and deliver highly expressive, natural-sounding performances. Supertone is an AI audio technology company whose technology has been used in productions on major streaming platforms. The company develops hyper-realistic voices capable of both acting and singing, empowering creators to craft more immersive and engaging content.

Since its initial release on social media in October 2025, REDREX has quickly gained traction online. The brand's social channels have surpassed 500,000 followers, while TikTok videos have generated more than 21 million views, with particularly strong engagement from audiences in North America. New episodes are released every Sunday on the official REDREX YouTube channel.

"REDREX has gained strong traction in North America since its debut on social media," said Bitna Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at The Pinkfong Company. "Through our partnership with Supertone, we hope to introduce REDREX to even more fans and unlock new forms of fan-created content powered by AI voice technology."

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About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Hailey Kim

Communications Manager

The Pinkfong Company

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SOURCE The Pinkfong Company