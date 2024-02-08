Baby Wipes Market: 39% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2027 - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Feb, 2024, 04:36 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby wipes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. North America is projected to contribute 39% by 2027. The market in the region grows with affordable private labels, prompting increased usage per diaper change and multi-purpose use. The US leads in baby wipe consumption due to a rising number of working women and educated individuals. Most sales occur offline in hypermarkets, specialty, department stores, and warehouse clubs. The US leads, followed by Canada and Mexico. Vendors offer organic and natural options; Caboo's Bamboo Baby Wipes use 99.7% natural ingredients and are paraben and chlorine-free.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Wipes Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Wipes Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Technology (Spunlace technology, Airlaid technology, Coform technology, Needle punch technology, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers are shifting from offline to online retail stores, led by e-retailers like Amazon.com and JD.com with their broad reach. Developing e-commerce infrastructure and increasing Internet and smartphone use drive online distribution growth. Baby product values, like wipes, increase through online channels, expected to grow rapidly. Purchases rely on online research via websites, blogs, and social media. This growth is driven by increasing global demand for baby wipes.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

The increasing prevalence of private-label brands is a key factor driving market growth. Global retailers are focusing on private-label baby wipes to boost profitability and cater to increasing demand. This trend drives market growth, with retailers introducing their baby care products, including wipes. Private-label wipes are competitively priced and appealing to cost-conscious customers. Supermarkets expand shelf space and conduct marketing for their private-label offerings.

  • The increasing prominence of private-label brands is the primary trend in the market.
  • The increased competition from local brands leading to the stiff competition is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Baby Wipes Market report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Baby Wipes companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby wipes are an essential part of diaper bag essentials

Baby wipes are essential baby care products designed for infant hygiene and gentle cleaning. They are convenient disposable wipes used for various purposes, including diaper changing, cleansing baby's skin, and maintaining hygiene during travel or outings. Baby wipes are an essential part of diaper bag essentials, providing parents with practical and efficient solutions for maintaining their baby's cleanliness and comfort. These wipes are formulated with gentle ingredients suitable for delicate baby skin, contributing to baby health and wellness. Baby wipes are an integral part of baby skincare routines, offering a convenient and hygienic way to keep babies clean and comfortable.

Related Reports:

The wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.83% between 2023 and 2028.

The baby carrier market size is estimated to grow by USD 263.71 million at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by Technology

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Home Fitness Equipment Market: 38% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2027 - Technavio

Home Fitness Equipment Market: 38% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2027 - Technavio

The home fitness equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow ...
Electric Vehicle Charger Market to grow by USD 42.39 billion from 2023 to 2028; Analysing Growth in the residential segment, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Electric Vehicle Charger Market to grow by USD 42.39 billion from 2023 to 2028; Analysing Growth in the residential segment, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The electric vehicle charger market is estimated to grow by USD 42.39 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.