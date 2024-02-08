Baby Wipes Market: 39% of Market Growth is Expected in North America by 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby wipes market is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. North America is projected to contribute 39% by 2027. The market in the region grows with affordable private labels, prompting increased usage per diaper change and multi-purpose use. The US leads in baby wipe consumption due to a rising number of working women and educated individuals. Most sales occur offline in hypermarkets, specialty, department stores, and warehouse clubs. The US leads, followed by Canada and Mexico. Vendors offer organic and natural options; Caboo's Bamboo Baby Wipes use 99.7% natural ingredients and are paraben and chlorine-free.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Wipes Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Technology (Spunlace technology, Airlaid technology, Coform technology, Needle punch technology, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers are shifting from offline to online retail stores, led by e-retailers like Amazon.com and JD.com with their broad reach. Developing e-commerce infrastructure and increasing Internet and smartphone use drive online distribution growth. Baby product values, like wipes, increase through online channels, expected to grow rapidly. Purchases rely on online research via websites, blogs, and social media. This growth is driven by increasing global demand for baby wipes.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

The increasing prevalence of private-label brands is a key factor driving market growth. Global retailers are focusing on private-label baby wipes to boost profitability and cater to increasing demand. This trend drives market growth, with retailers introducing their baby care products, including wipes. Private-label wipes are competitively priced and appealing to cost-conscious customers. Supermarkets expand shelf space and conduct marketing for their private-label offerings.

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is the primary trend in the market.

is the primary trend in the market. The increased competition from local brands leading to the stiff competition is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Baby Wipes Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Baby Wipes companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby wipes are an essential part of diaper bag essentials

Baby wipes are essential baby care products designed for infant hygiene and gentle cleaning. They are convenient disposable wipes used for various purposes, including diaper changing, cleansing baby's skin, and maintaining hygiene during travel or outings. Baby wipes are an essential part of diaper bag essentials, providing parents with practical and efficient solutions for maintaining their baby's cleanliness and comfort. These wipes are formulated with gentle ingredients suitable for delicate baby skin, contributing to baby health and wellness. Baby wipes are an integral part of baby skincare routines, offering a convenient and hygienic way to keep babies clean and comfortable.

Related Reports:

The wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.27 billion at a CAGR of 6.83% between 2023 and 2028.

The baby carrier market size is estimated to grow by USD 263.71 million at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by Technology

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio