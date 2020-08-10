Baby2Baby Will Distribute Millions Of Essential School Items To Children Affected By Schools Not Reopening

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of children not returning to school campuses this fall, families living in poverty face the most challenging road ahead. As a leading national organization aiding families in need, Baby2Baby continues to provide diapers, food and education essentials. This year alone, they will service nearly one million children, a five-time increase from years past. With distance learning most devastating for children living in poverty, donations are needed more than ever to continue to keep up with the demand.

Led by Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby is a mega diaper bank and nonprofit organization providing essential items to children ages 0-12 across the nation. Since March, they've distributed 30 million basic essentials including clothing, school supplies, food and more to families impacted by the pandemic. When Baby2Baby is able to provide these essential items to children living in poverty, families can focus their extremely limited funds to pay rent and feed their children.

With classrooms closed, not only are low-income students nationwide missing out on the two free meals they receive at school, they are also not getting the supplies they need to keep up while learning at home. Since COVID-19 began, Baby2Baby has seen an 87% increase in food insecurity with the children in their program skipping dinner and sharing food with their younger siblings. Parents are forced to take unimaginable measures like making homemade diapers out of newspapers and towels. Due to this need, Baby2Baby has more than tripled its monthly diaper distribution to over 3 million diapers each month.

"The impact of distance learning is the most challenging for children living in poverty," shared Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "Since COVID, we have been distributing 420% more items -- from diapers and clothing to masks and school supplies -- each week. Now that school is remote for the foreseeable future, the needs will increase even more drastically because students are losing the food and support they would typically receive in the classroom. Our job is to get these families the hygiene, clothing, backpacks and basic essentials they need so they can use their extremely limited resources to feed their children and keep them safe."

As a leader in the field, Baby2Baby has already distributed millions of items to school districts and childcare centers throughout the United States, and is gearing up to distribute hundreds of thousands of notebooks, pens and pencils, glue sticks, rulers, binders, and backpacks in the coming weeks to meet the 156% increase from last year in requests for school supplies due to school closures and children learning at home.

ABOUT BABY2BABY:

In the last 9 years, Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization led by Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein that provides diapers, clothing and other supplies to children living in poverty, has distributed over 100 million items -- more than any organization of its kind -- to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and school districts as well as to children across the country who have lost everything in the wake of disasters. Through their COVID-19 relief work, they are on track to distribute 50 million items in 2020 alone.

