Babyletto Announces Partnership with Nate Berkus Launching Fall 2026

Introducing a Timeless Collection Designed to Grow with Families

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babyletto , the beloved nursery and kids brand trusted by modern parents for over a decade, announces an upcoming partnership with renowned designer and author, Nate Berkus . Launching October 2026, the collection will bring Berkus's signature approach of thoughtful, layered interiors to Babyletto's design-forward nursery and kids offerings.

Rooted in a shared belief that children's spaces should evolve alongside families, each piece in the collection is intentionally designed to extend beyond the nursery years, transitioning seamlessly from nursery to toddler room and beyond.

"I've always believed that the most meaningful spaces are the ones that evolve with the people who live in them," said Berkus. "Partnering with Babyletto is an opportunity to think about children's spaces in the same way — creating pieces that feel considered from the start, but are designed to grow, adapt and be layered over time, staying a part of a family's home for years to come."

Spanning both nursery and kids categories, the collection will feature a new All-Stages® crib style that builds on Babyletto's signature approach to convertible crib design, alongside a six-drawer dresser, armoire, nightstand and storage bench. Elevated finishes and playful rounded feet unify the pieces with a cohesive, design-forward aesthetic. The assortment will extend to crib bedding, seating and coordinating accessories that will feature exclusive patterns by Berkus. Designed with longevity in mind, nearly all furniture pieces transition seamlessly from the nursery into big-kid rooms and beyond.

The collection will be available in October 2026 at select retailers and babyletto.com , marking the first of more to come as part of an ongoing creative collaboration between Babyletto and Berkus.

About Babyletto

Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery and kids furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For more than a decade Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials – from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses – feel like an extension of parents' personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has earned a number of industry accolades, such as the Baby Innovation Awards, Cubby Nursery Awards, Good Housekeeping Parents Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and The Everymom's Registry Awards, and has been featured in AD Clever, Best Products, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, POPSUGAR, The Everymom, and more. For more information, please visit www.babyletto.com , facebook.com/babyletto or @babyletto on Instagram and TikTok .

About Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus is one of the world's most influential interior designers, known for his elevated yet accessible approach to design. His three-decade career has included numerous television shows and home collections, along with designing award-winning interiors. Consistently named to the prestigious AD100 and Elle Décor A-List, Nate has been featured in Architectural Digest, ELLE DÉCOR, Vogue, The New York Times, Fast Company, and The Wall Street Journal, among others. His latest book, Foundations, was released by Simon & Schuster in Fall 2025 and was named to the New York Times bestseller list. Visit nateberkus.com or @NateBerkus on Instagram for more.

SOURCE Million Dollar Baby Co.