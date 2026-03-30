Babylist Announces Second Showroom in New York City's Soho, Bringing Its Immersive Parenting Experience to the East Coast

Following the success of its Beverly Hills flagship, Babylist expands its experiential footprint

OAKLAND, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the leading platform for expecting and new families, announced it will open its second Showroom, a 20,000 square foot experiential destination at 477 Broadway in the heart of Soho, New York City. The space is expected to open in late summer 2026 and will offer growing families an immersive, expert-led experience to explore and discover baby gear in person, build their registries with the guidance of Babylist's registry consultant and attend events and educational classes.

The New York Showroom will be designed to celebrate the whole journey of building a family in one of the world's biggest cities, while also catering to the millions of visitors who come through NYC every year. Alongside Babylist's most loved items, there will be product curation and expert consultations tailored to the realities of city parenting — small apartments, limited storage, and the particular considerations of navigating life with a baby in taxis and rideshares. Nursery vignettes throughout the space will help parents envision what preparing for a newborn looks like across a range of living situations, from dedicated nurseries to shared rooms.

To build on the success of Beverly Hills programming, the space will also feature a dedicated education area for classes and workshops, as well as expanded content creation capabilities, including a podcast studio. Brands will have opportunities to connect with their customers through product placements, dedicated brand showcases, bespoke pop-up spaces, and events, including Babylist's registry weekends.

"When we opened our first showroom, legacy baby retailers were closing their doors. The narrative was that in-person didn't work for this category," said Natalie Gordon, Founder and CEO, Babylist. "What we built wasn't a store, it's a place for parents to explore, learn, and walk away feeling confident about what they need. We have parents traveling from all over the country to experience Babylist in person. Beverly Hills proved the demand is real. New York is where we take it to the next level."

The New York Showroom builds on what Babylist has learned from nearly three years of operating its Beverly Hills flagship, an 18,000 square foot space that has become a destination for families, creators, and brand partners since opening in August 2023. The Beverly Hills Showroom has hosted more than 500 influencers and celebrities for bespoke content-centric visits from pregnancy announcements and building their registries in person to hosting events and more.

When the LA wildfires struck in January 2025, Babylist transformed the space into a donation hub within days, mobilizing more than 160 brand partners and 70 volunteers to distribute $2.3 million in essential items to nearly 1,000 displaced families.

The announcement comes during a period of significant momentum for Babylist. The company recently surpassed $750 million in annual revenue, marking 45% year-over-year growth and its eighth consecutive year of profitability. Babylist also recently launched Babylist Money, a new financial planning resource for families, and its first original podcast, Birth with Babylist. Hundreds of brands across baby and beyond partner with the platform to reach families during one of life's most meaningful transitions.

About Babylist

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 10 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents — including Babylist Health, Babylist Money, experiential showrooms, and the Birth with Babylist podcast — backed by more than $750 million in 2025 revenue. As we build a generational brand in baby, Babylist is reshaping the $235 billion kids and baby market by connecting growing families with everything they need to thrive and helping parents feel confident, connected, and cared for at every step.

To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

1 Babylist analysis of third-party market reports (Grand View Research, IMARC, Mintel, Markntel, Circana, Toy Association, etc.) and public filings for key category leaders (P&G, Kimberly-Clark, Newell, Carter's, The Children's Place, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair, Hasbro); see Works Cited. Babylist analysis of sector ad spend using eMarketer / Insider Intelligence (CPG, health, auto, financial services), Fortune Business Insights (global baby care & baby food markets), Scientissimum / Healthcare Union (U.S. health ad spend), BIA Advisory Services (local category growth forecasts), Zillow 2024 results (real estate / Premier Agent proxy), and Golden Markers / UPCEA (Education Marketing Trends 2025).

2 Survey hosted by PYMNT Consumer Inflation Sentiment, May 2023.

3 First Births as a percentage of overall births from the Center for Disease Control National Vital Statistics Reports. Data from 2025 on for Percentage of Births to First Time Parents, and all births by Mother Age and Education level data from Demographic Intelligence FY26 Q1 Fertility Forecast, which relies CDC data for actuals and a variety of sources for forecasts.

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SOURCE BabyList