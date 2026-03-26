Babylist Tops $750 Million in Revenue in 2025, Increasing 45% as it Expands Ecosystem for Growing Families

Babylist continues multi-year profitable growth while scaling across commerce, health, and media

OAKLAND, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the leading platform for expecting and new families, today announced select financial and operating results for 2025, including record revenue, increasing 45% year-over-year to surpass $750 million annually. 2025 also marked the company's eighth consecutive year of profitability, reflecting strong momentum across Babylist's expanding ecosystem of products and services for parents. Additionally, the company announced two new appointments to its board of directors, Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, and Joanne Bradford, former SoFi, Pinterest and Microsoft executive.

The kids and baby category represents a $235 billion market1, with roughly 80% of spending considered essential2 — making it one of the most durable and consistently growing areas of consumer spending. Reflecting this demand, more than 10 million people made purchases through Babylist in 2025, and today 22% of families having a baby in the U.S. use the platform.

"When I look at our 2025 growth, it all comes back to how well we know growing families. We've spent over a decade obsessing over what families actually need, and then building it. From our core registry to the health business, financial tools, and our showrooms, every product we've launched has come from a genuine belief that parents deserve better," shared Babylist Founder & CEO Natalie Gordon. "We're building the platform that supports families from the moment they find out they're pregnant through every milestone that follows, and the opportunity in front of us is still largely untapped. A baby changes everything, and we're here for all of it."

2025 highlights include:

Generated over $750 million in revenue, marking 45% year-over-year growth

Accelerated revenue across all verticals, with Health up 64% and Media revenue up 35% year-over-year

Grew Adjusted EBITDA margins 500 basis points year-over-year, extending profitability streak to 8 consecutive years

Surpassed 100 million gifts given through the Babylist registry

Driving Revenue Diversification Through Health, Retail and Media

Babylist has continued to diversify revenue beyond its core registry business through new services, retail expansion, and media initiatives. In 2022, the company launched Babylist Health, expanding into insurance-covered breast pumps and postpartum products. The following year, Babylist opened an 18k sq foot experiential showroom in Los Angeles, with a 20k sq foot New York City space planned for later this year.

In 2024, Babylist opened a 750,000 sq ft fulfillment center in Columbus, Ohio, strengthening its logistics infrastructure. Already in 2026, the company debuted Babylist Money, a hub for financial education, and released its first original podcast "Birth with Babylist."

"Forty-five percent growth and eight consecutive years of profitability are the result of building multiple revenue drivers that each reinforce the other. Every new vertical we launch deepens our relationship with families while expanding our LTV and revenue opportunity, and we've seen meaningful margin expansion alongside that growth," said Jocelene Kwan, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Babylist. "We're building a platform that gets stronger with every addition, and the numbers reflect that."

Strengthening Board to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Jennifer Hyman has been appointed to Babylist's Board of Directors, as an independent director. Hyman co-founded Rent the Runway in 2008 and took the company public on the Nasdaq in 2021. Hyman also serves on the board of directors of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., a global manufacturer and marketer of prestige beauty products. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Harvard University and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

This appointment follows the recent addition of Joanne Bradford to the board, who brings more than 25 years of experience driving growth across technology, media, and financial services. Previously, Joanne served as COO and CMO of SoFi, President of Honey, and Chief Revenue Officer at Microsoft, among other roles at organizations including Pinterest and Yahoo. Bradford has also been recognized as one of Forbes' Top CMOs and among Ad Age's 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising, and serves as a strategic advisor for Unwell, Wealth.com, and Phia.

"Jennifer and Joanne bring exactly the expertise Babylist needs at this inflection point for the company. As AI transforms every aspect of our business, especially the way we build, brand trust is a strategic imperative. Their track record scaling category-leading consumer and financial services brands will give us such a competitive edge as we continue to establish ourselves as an iconic brand and the definitive parenting platform," added Gordon.

About Babylist

Babylist is the leading registry, e-commerce and content platform for growing families. More than 10 million people shop with Babylist every year, making it the go-to destination for seamless purchasing, trusted guidance and expert product recommendations for new parents and the people who love them.

What began as a universal registry has grown into a full ecosystem for new parents — including Babylist Health, Babylist Money, experiential showrooms, and the Birth with Babylist podcast — backed by more than $750 million in 2025 revenue. As we build a generational brand in baby, Babylist is reshaping the $235 billion1 kids and baby market by connecting growing families with everything they need to thrive and helping parents feel confident, connected, and cared for at every step. To learn more, visit www.babylist.com.

1 Babylist analysis of third-party market reports (Grand View Research, IMARC, Mintel, Markntel, Circana, Toy Association, etc.) and public filings for key category leaders (P&G, Kimberly-Clark, Newell, Carter's, The Children's Place, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair, Hasbro); see Works Cited. Babylist analysis of sector ad spend using eMarketer / Insider Intelligence (CPG, health, auto, financial services), Fortune Business Insights (global baby care & baby food markets), Scientissimum / Healthcare Union (U.S. health ad spend), BIA Advisory Services (local category growth forecasts), Zillow 2024 results (real estate / Premier Agent proxy), and Golden Markers / UPCEA (Education Marketing Trends 2025).

2 Survey hosted by PYMNT Consumer Inflation Sentiment, May 2023.

3 First Births as a percentage of overall births from the Center for Disease Control National Vital Statistics Reports. Data from 2025 on for Percentage of Births to First Time Parents, and all births by Mother Age and Education level data from Demographic Intelligence FY26 Q1 Fertility Forecast, which relies CDC data for actuals and a variety of sources for forecasts.

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SOURCE BabyList