Babylon Dental Care educates local preschoolers on Oral Health during National Children's Dental Health Month

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Babylon Dental Care's family recently commemorated Children's Dental Health Month with an educational visit to Miss Midgie's Preschool in West Babylon on February 7, 2024. Pediatric Dentist Dr. Azin Tarifard and hygienists Melody Seise and Paige Sago taught the students about the importance of oral hygiene through engaging activities and storytelling, encouraging them to take the first steps on a lifelong journey to good oral health.

Pediatric Dentist Dr. Azin Tarifard and hygienists Melody Seise and Paige Sago teach the students of Miss Midgie’s Preschool the importance of good oral health.

During their visit, the team interacted with the preschoolers in a series of educational, engaging activities designed to showcase the importance of proper oral hygiene. They read the children a story about how fun visiting the dentist is and educated them on the proper way to brush and floss their teeth—a lesson the students got to practice on a cheerful dinosaur model. Each child received special goodies and informative reading materials to bring home to their guardians, giving these families the tools they need to reinforce what their children learned in school.

"Our goal during National Children's Dental Health Month is to emphasize the importance of oral hygiene and to instill good dental habits early in life," Melody explains. "As dental professionals, we loved having the opportunity to educate the children about proper nutrition and oral hygiene practices at home. Our team at Babylon Dental Care hopes to give these kids a head start on a lifetime of healthy smiles and overall well-being."

Melody also emphasizes the importance of early dental visits. "Bringing children to their hygienist regularly at a young age proves to be beneficial in so many ways. I find it helps to start young so that the children learn early on that the dental office isn't a scary place! Regular checkups with the hygienist are preventive and serve to protect children from decay and gum disease while also monitoring their development, including issues that may arise with their bite or crowding. The earlier we can build trust with the child, the better."

Babylon Dental Care is proud to contribute to our Long Island community by promoting dental health awareness among its youngest members. Now, we'd like to invite your family to come see ours at either of our convenient locations, so that your children can enjoy the lifelong benefits of early and regular dental care. Visit our website to request your next appointment, or call (631) 769-3219.

