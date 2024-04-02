Babylon Dental Care Shares In-House Savings Plan that Allows Uninsured Patients to get the Quality Care They Need

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. and PATCHOGUE, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is proud to share our innovative Dental Savings Plan (DSP), a comprehensive program designed to make dental care more affordable for individuals and families without dental insurance. We recognize the importance of making dental care as accessible to everyone in our community, which is why we have developed two tiers of savings options: the Gold Package and the Platinum Package, each offering significant discounts and benefits tailored to meet a wide range of dental needs.

Both plans offer an array of preventive care services designed to maintain oral health and prevent dental issues before they start. Members of either plan will receive the following care annually:

2 periodic exams per plan year

2 problem-focused exams

4 bitewing x-ray films

4 periapical x-ray films

1 full mouth x-ray

2 fluoride treatments

Additionally, plan members can enjoy substantial discounts on a variety of treatments, including:

20% off Sealants, Fillings, Oral Surgery, Periodontics, and Implant Services

18% off Crown & Bridge Services

15% off Root Canals, Partials, and Dentures

Special discounts on orthodontic services, including $500 off Invisalign and Traditional Braces and $200 off Invisalign Express

The Platinum Package extends the Gold Package benefits by including four free Periodontal Maintenance visits and two additional fluoride treatments per year, catering especially to patients with or at risk for periodontal disease. Please refer to our website for pricing details and more information.

The DSP is an in-house discount plan offered exclusively at Babylon Dental Care's Great South Bay and Gateway Plaza locations. It cannot be combined with other dental plans or discounts or used for services outside the treating dentist's capabilities, referrals to specialists, hospitalization charges, or No-Fault or Worker's Compensation insurance cases.

Ready to take advantage of Babylon Dental Care's Dental Savings Plan? You can apply online or inquire with us directly during your next appointment. Our staff is eager to discuss how our DSP can make dental care more accessible and affordable for you and your family!

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. They have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

Contact:

Jenn Brown

516-680-1133

[email protected]

SOURCE Babylon Dental Care