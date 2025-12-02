BabyQuip Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in Best Challenger Brands

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyQuip is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Challenger Brands category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries. This honor follows BabyQuip's 2025 partnership with Vrbo, which makes it easier for families to travel light without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

The Inc. program honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category is a powerful validation of the way we're reimagining family travel," said Fran Maier, founder and CEO, BabyQuip. "Our partnership with Vrbo brings BabyQuip to the center of the vacation-planning experience, and our thousands of Quality Providers deliver the exceptional, trusted service families rely on. Together, we're making family travel easier, smarter, and more joyful, and we're just getting started."

As BabyQuip receives Inc. recognition for the third time this year, the Vrbo partnership stands out as a key milestone advancing growth and strengthening the company's role as a category challenger. Beyond this distinction, BabyQuip ranked No. 1,532 on the latest Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, reflecting 284% three-year revenue growth. Founder and CEO Fran Maier was also named to Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500 list, which spotlights the top entrepreneurs behind today's female-founder boom.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About BabyQuip

BabyQuip® is the #1 baby gear rental marketplace, making family travel easier by delivering clean, safe, and insured gear to over 2,000 locations in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. From cribs and strollers to beach gear and pet supplies, BabyQuip's trusted network of over 3,000 Quality Providers ensures families can Pack Light. Travel Happy®. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental or cleaning business through its managed marketplace.

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo® has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway — whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

