Vrbo and BabyQuip Partnership Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards Winner

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyQuip®, the leading baby gear rental marketplace, announced today that its partnership with Vrbo has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards in the 'Service' category. The full list of winners is available on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2026. This marks BabyQuip's second recognition from Good Housekeeping, following the Good Housekeeping Family Travel Award in 2023.

Launched in 2025, Vrbo and BabyQuip's partnership makes it easier for families to travel light without sacrificing comfort or convenience. The integration places BabyQuip in front of a massive audience of Vrbo travelers, reaching families at scale during their vacation-planning process. When booking a Vrbo vacation home in eligible U.S. destinations, guests can easily reserve baby, beach and pet gear through BabyQuip and receive 10% off rentals. From cribs, strollers and car seats to beach wagons, high chairs and pet essentials, BabyQuip delivers clean, safe, high-quality gear directly to Vrbo vacation rentals or designated pickup locations, so it's ready when families arrive.

"We're honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized the power of the Vrbo and BabyQuip partnership," said Fran Maier, Founder and CEO of BabyQuip. "Both of our brands share a commitment to helping families create unforgettable vacations, and together we're making it easier than ever for parents to travel light, stress-free, and with confidence."

About BabyQuip

BabyQuip® is the #1 baby gear rental marketplace, making family travel easier by delivering clean, safe, and insured gear to over 2,000 locations in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. From cribs and strollers to beach gear and pet supplies, BabyQuip's trusted network of over 3,000 Quality Providers ensures families can Pack Light. Travel Happy®. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental or cleaning business through its managed marketplace.

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo® has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway — whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

