BACARDÍ® Celebrates Camila Cabello's New Album "C,XOXO" with Limited-Edition Commemorative Vinyl Single of "I Luv It" Made Using Sugarcane

Showcasing an alternative to the usual PVC plastics typically used in vinyl, this record features Camila Cabello's first hit single from her new album, "I LUV IT", and is crafted using repurposed materials and sugarcane from Bonsucro®-certified suppliers. BACARDÍ has an ongoing partnership with non-profit organization, Bonsucro®, guaranteeing the high standards of taste, environmental protection, and safe working conditions for farmers of the sugarcane that is used to make its Caribbean rum.

Partnering with Evolution Music – a team of music industry and sustainability experts working together to make the music industry more sustainable – this record takes several steps to reduce waste and improve sustainability without sacrificing sound quality. The process begins with the sugarcane, which is broken down to create a bioplastic, which is then pressed using a lower temperature, reducing energy consumption compared to traditional vinyl production.

The vinyl release marks a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Camila Cabello and BACARDÍ, which commenced in April 2024 with the announcement of Cabello's first-ever spirits partnership. The partnership debuted with a vibrant ad campaign featuring her hit single "I LUV IT" as the soundtrack, aligning with "Do What Moves You" BACARDÍ brand platform aimed at celebrating self-expression and creativity.

To amplify the launch of the sugarcane vinyl, BACARDÍ is releasing a set of videos to explain the sugarcane vinyl production process. The first is a short-form video starring Camila Cabello, capturing the essence of her partnership with BACARDÍ and the excitement surrounding the sugarcane vinyl release. The second is a long-form exploration delving into the process used to create the sugarcane vinyl.

As part of its ongoing multi-year partnership, BACARDÍ is also introducing two new custom cocktails inspired by Camila's songs from "C, XOXO": Chanel No.5 and BOAT. These refreshing cocktails, perfect for the summertime, capture the essence of Camila's new music.

In honor of the release of the sugarcane vinyl, BACARDÍ will be donating to Beneath The Waves, a non-profit research institute specializing in the protection of sea life and ocean conservation. This collaboration with Camila Cabello and Interscope Records underscores the continuation of the multiyear partnership, with many more exciting initiatives planned. Be sure to follow both @Bacardi and @Camilla_Cabello on Instagram to stay in the loop for more exciting campaign updates, or visit www.BACARDI.com.

I LUV IT Punch Recipe

2 oz BACARDÍ Superior rum

0.5 oz ST. GERMAIN elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz Passion Fruit Nectar

0.5 oz lime (juice of about half a lime)

1 oz coconut water

Lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes as garnish

Method: Build all ingredients into a rocks glass filled with cubed ice. Give a quick stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and toasted coconut flakes.

Chanel No.5 Recipe

2 oz BACARDÍ Superior rum

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Raspberry Syrup

0.5 oz MARTINI ® Fiero Italian vermouth

Fiero Italian vermouth Bing Cherry with the stem as garnish

Method: Shake batch. Strain over ice. Garnish with a Bing Cherry.

B.O.A.T. Recipe

2 oz BACARDÍ Superior rum

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Kiwi Puree

1.5 oz blue sports drink

Splash of Sparkling Lemonade

Lemon wheel as garnish

Method: Shake batch. Strain over ice. Top with soda. Garnish with lemon wheel.

