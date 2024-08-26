BACARDÍ Rum Returns as Spirits Partner of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards ("VMAs")

BACARDÍ Joins Forces with MTV and Paramount Brand Studio for a Second Time,

Celebrating the Year in Music with an Experiential Event 'Last Drops of Summer,'

Limited-Edition Bottle, and More

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ Rum continues its partnership with MTV and Paramount Brand Studio as the Spirits Partner of the 2024 "VMAs" for the second year. BACARDÍ will be featured in the "VMAs" ceremony on September 11, celebrating pop icon and global face of the brand, four-time "VMAs" winner Camila Cabello, who is nominated in the "Best Pop" category. Cabello will return LIVE to the iconic MTV stage for the third time to deliver a can't-miss performance from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO. In celebration of her return, BACARDÍ Rum will bring "Camilizer" super-fans along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that includes a special awards-night fan tribute produced by Paramount Brand Studio.

The BACARDÍ Rum Limited Edition Bottle for the 2024 VMAs The Moonwalk Mojito is the Official Cocktail of the 2024 VMAs

In addition to this marquee partnership, BACARDÍ will give fans a chance to celebrate leading up to the awards, via an interactive "Last Drops of Summer" event celebrating the best songs of the season, as well as the release of a special "VMAs"-edition BACARDÍ bottle, available exclusively here . On "VMAs" night, nominees and guests alike will enjoy a selection of BACARDÍ cocktails, including the Moonwalk Mojito, BACARDÍ That Mango Fuego, BACARDÍ 808, and an exclusive cocktail for guests on site.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Paramount Brand Studio and MTV," shares Lisa Pfenning, BACARDÍ's Vice President of North America. "The 'VMAs' gives us a chance to celebrate the music that moved us throughout the year, the artists that defined the sound of 2024, and the fans themselves that forge a deep-rooted connection between music and culture. With a bit of help from Camila Cabello, the new global face of BACARDÍ, we plan to raise a glass to this year in music, while putting the fans first and creating unforgettable experiences throughout the weekend."

"Creating fan-centric music experiences is our top priority for the 'VMAs', and we're excited to partner with BACARDÍ Rum again this year to bring this vision to life," Matthew Newcomb, Paramount Brand Studio's SVP of Integrated Marketing, Activation. "This partnership gives fans the opportunity to engage with MTV and BACARDÍ Rum through fun, authentic and shareable marketing activations that honor the best of music and create meaningful connections."

To commemorate the partnership with the 2024 "Video Music Awards," BACARDÍ will bring the joy of music to consumers in New York and nationwide through:

Last Drops of Summer Event in New York City : The week leading up to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards , BACARDÍ will take over New York City with one last epic party of the summer ahead of the awards. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to dance to the biggest hits of the season, enjoy specially curated BACARDÍ Rum cocktails inspired by the featured songs, and raise a glass to the artists and fans that had us moving in 2024.

: The week leading up to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards BACARDÍ will take over with one last epic party of the summer ahead of the awards. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to dance to the biggest hits of the season, enjoy specially curated BACARDÍ Rum cocktails inspired by the featured songs, and raise a glass to the artists and fans that had us moving in 2024. Limited-Edition BACARDÍ x "VMAs" Bottle : Celebrating music and the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, this bottle of BACARDÍ Superior brings a whole new meaning to "Limited Edition." Utilizing AI, each label is different, so it's just as unique as you. The bottle showcases MTV's Moon Person alongside the iconic New York landmarks that serve as backdrop to the 2024 awards, including the Brooklyn bridge, yellow taxi, the Statue of Liberty, alongside the brand's signature BACARDÍ bat. The limited-edition bottle is available for purchase exclusively here .

BACARDÍ Performance Partnership and Exclusive Custom Content: During the 2024 "VMAs" broadcast, BACARDÍ will partner with the" VMAs" celebrating Camila Cabello's performance with "Camilizers", along with the debut of a special BACARDÍ custom content featuring superfans. Created and produced by Paramount Brand Studio, the spot will celebrate music, the joy of rum and BACARDÍ's passion for uniting communities through movement and self-expression.

During the 2024 "VMAs" broadcast, BACARDÍ will partner with the" VMAs" celebrating performance with "Camilizers", along with the debut of a special BACARDÍ custom content featuring superfans. Created and produced by Paramount Brand Studio, the spot will celebrate music, the joy of rum and BACARDÍ's passion for uniting communities through movement and self-expression. Moonwalk Mojito, Official Cocktail of the 2024 "VMAs": During the award ceremony, BACARDÍ will be enjoyed by both fans and celebrities at the UBS Arena in New York . The Moonwalk Mojito, a refreshing minty-lime cocktail, will serve as the official drink of the 2024 "VMAs". This signature cocktail will be featured alongside an extended cocktail menu that includes the BACARDÍ That Mango Fuego and the BACARDÍ 808. Exclusively during the program, featured nominees will have the opportunity to indulge in a special cocktail made with BACARDÍ Superior Rum and coconut water, offering a refreshing taste. See below for the official recipe that will be served at the event.

For more information follow both @bacardi and @MTV on all social channels to stay in the loop for updates.

Moonwalk Mojito, Official Cocktail of the 2024 "VMAs"

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

3/4 oz Monin Mojito Mint syrup

2 oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups and mint leaves in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda, stir incorporated. Garnish with a mint spring.

BACARDÍ That Mango Fuego

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum

3 oz grapefruit soda

Tajin & lime wedge

Method: Fill a cup with ice. Combine BACARDÍ Mango Chile Rum, lime juice, and grapefruit soda in glass and stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of Tajin over top.

BACARDÍ 808

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum

1/5 oz Giffard Banna du Brasil liqueur

du Brasil liqueur 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange half wheel

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, banana liqueur, and bitters into cup, add ice and stir to chill. Add more ice to top and garnish with an orange half wheel.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.BACARDÍ.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

